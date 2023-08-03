How to get tactical pet dog companion Merlin in Warzone 2 and MW2

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 has introduced players to Merlin, a tactical pet dog companion for Arthur, who is invincible and can initiate finishers on opponents. The new season was released on August 2, and it has also added a lot of other content including new vehicles, operators, game modes, and more.

Currently, there is only one way to get the pet dog companion in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. It will also be on display on the main menu with other players in the lobby.

How to equip pet dog Merlin and its finisher move in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

To equip the pet dog Merlin in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, you will first have to purchase the title's latest Blackcell. It is a separate premium Battle Pass that offers over 7,000 Call of Duty points worth of items, which can be used in both games.

The Season 5 Blackcell costs $29.99 or £24.99, and Merlin is included in the same as Arthur's companion, who is the unique Operator part of the offering. The other items include:

Arthur Operator

Merlin Tactical Pet

Caliburn Tracer Weapon Blueprint

Gwen Battle Buddy Screen

New Dog Finishing Move

After purchasing Season 5 Blackcell from the in-game store, you will have multiple new cosmetics in your inventory. One of the new items will include Arthur, who can be accessed and equipped from the Operators tab. Arthur's real name is redacted, but it is known that he is part of the Shadow Company.

Once equipped, you will now be able to see Merlin in the lobby loading screen. Furthermore, the companion will also bark from time to time while on the battlefield.

Bark and Bite finishing move (Image via Activision)

Now, to make more use of Merlin, you can add him to your finisher move. To do so, follow the steps:

Hover over Arthur in the Operators tab.

Press the designated button on your system to customize.

Select Operator Finishing Move.

Equip "Bark and Bite," which should be automatically added after your purchase of Blackcell.

You can also equip the same finishing move when using other Operators in the titles, and not only Arthur.

To initiate a finishing move on an enemy on the battlefield in Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2, do this: run towards an enemy who is facing the other direction, hold the melee button while looking at their back, and Merlin will then finish the enemy.

Season 5 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is currently live on all platforms including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.