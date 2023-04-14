Call of Duty just made Warzone 2's DMZ pay-to-win with brand new Roze bundle

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 is live right now, and with the game receiving a plethora of content with this seasonal update, fans now have much to explore. However, during the season, Activision has released some in-game bundles like every other season, but this time, it is raising a lot of controversy among the community. The brand new 'Roze' bundle comes with a 'DMZ' specific bonus effect, which can allegedly be viewed as a pay-to-win service, and fans are furious over this implementation in an FPS game like Call of Duty.

To learn more about the bundle and how it enables the pay-to-win feature in the game, read below.

Warzone 2's Roze and Thorn bundle will allow players to have free UAV in DMZ

As part of the season 3 in-game bundle, Call of Duty has introduced a brand new one called 'Roze and Thorn' (Price: 1800 CP). You can never forget the Roze operator if you are a veteran Warzone player. As part of the seasonal battle pass, one of the operator skins in the previous iteration became so overpowered in the dark that the developers had to change the game's lighting conditions. This time, Roze is back with a new pay-to-win system. However, the pay-to-win service is so blatant that the community is going completely nuts.

Based on the bundle description, players will have a DMZ special bonus effect upon using the operator skin from the bundle. The bonus effect will let players carry additional UAVs as a gear item if the slot is empty. In a game like Warzone 2, UAV is one of the essential killstreaks to find out where enemies are. With bundles like this, players who'll pay for it will have an unfair advantage, and this is not the event at the end of it.

The Bomb Squad Operator Bundle will let players have another Active Duty Operator slot, a medium backpack at the start of the game, and a weapon with a lower cooldown than usual. There is also a Ghost operator skin which gives a two-slot armor vest as a bonus item in DMZ.

With these implementations, Call of Duty's own extraction shooter 'DMZ' has almost become a pay-to-win mode; clearly, this is a worrying situation for the Warzone 2 community.

