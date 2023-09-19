Payday 3 "stuck on loading screen": how to fix, possible reasons and more

Thousands have downloaded Payday 3, but many have stated that the game is "stuck on the loading screen" after downloading it. Starbreeze Studios and Deep Silver just published this highly anticipated sequel to the gripping crime and action FPS multiplayer shooter Payday 2.

This high-octane co-op shooter adds a thrilling twist to both criminal planning and execution, captivating the attention of players all over the world. In this article, we will delve into possible solutions to fix the "stuck on loading screen" issue and explore the potential reasons behind it.

"Stuck on loading screen" error: possible fixes for Payday 3

Here is how you can possibly fix the newfound "stuck on loading screen" error in Payday 3. These are only a few workarounds and not official fix methods.

Ensure your system meets the minimum requirements needed for the game. In case of any discrepancies, upgrade the parts for better gameplay.

If your RAM is running low, increase the capacity of your virtual memory. To do so, navigate to Advanced System Settings and select Settings > Advanced > Change. Uncheck the box next to Automatically Manage Paging File Size for All Discs, pick your C: drive, enter 4096 in the Starting Size (MB) and Maximum Size (MB), and then hit Set and OK.

This problem might also be caused by improper installation. To fix it, open your CPU cabinet, clean the sockets, and reinstall the storage and RAM components correctly.

Outdated drivers can cause this problem. To update, open the device manager from the Quick Link Menu, double-click Display Adapters, right-click the graphics card, select Update Driver, and Search Automatically for Drivers.

Excessive background tasks might put a strain on the system. Using the Ctrl + Shift + Esc keys, launch Task Manager and terminate all unwanted tasks.

Finally, ensure that Payday 3 and your OS are both up to date.

Possible reasons

There could be several underlying causes for the Payday 3 "stuck on loading screen" issue. Inadequate system requirements, faulty hardware component installation, obsolete GPU drivers, significant resource utilization owing to superfluous background operations, or outdated game versions that are incompatible with your current OS version are all possible reasons.

Identifying the precise cause aids in the implementation of a suitable solution and the facilitation of smoother gameplay.

