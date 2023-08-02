What are the PC system requirements for Payday 3?

The PC system requirements for the highly anticipated co-op shooter, Payday 3, have been revealed, and the game is currently available for pre-purchase on Steam for PC players. The closed beta is now live, giving PC and Xbox gamers an exciting opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of high-stakes heists. Payday 3 is a direct sequel to its decade-old predecessor, Payday 2. It offers improved aesthetics, refined gaming mechanics, and a slew of intriguing features.

This game is a significant improvement over its predecessors, offering an elevated gameplay experience. Players must work together strategically to carry out thrilling heists for an ultimate adrenaline-fueled experience.

This article will provide PC users with the minimum and recommended system requirements for the title, allowing them to make smart decisions before purchasing the game.

What are the Payday 3 system requirements on PC?

Payday 3, the upcoming game, features remarkable graphics requiring high system requirements. An average gaming PC can run the game without any issues, but some compromises need to be made. However, players with high-end specifications can enjoy the game in maximum graphics settings for an enhanced experience. The official minimum and recommended system requirements for the title are mentioned below:

Minimum System Requirement

Operating System: 64-Bit Windows 10

64-Bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-9400F

Intel Core i5-9400F Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1650 (4 GB)

Nvidia GTX 1650 (4 GB) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Recommended System Requirement

Operating System : 64-Bit Windows 10

: 64-Bit Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core i7-9700K

: Intel Core i7-9700K Memory : 16GB RAM

: 16GB RAM Graphics : Nvidia GTX 1080 (8GB)

: Nvidia GTX 1080 (8GB) DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Players should ensure compatibility with their PC specs before making a purchase.

Payday 3 platforms and editions explored

PAYDAY 3 @PAYDAYGame



This is a technical test, so we won’t have room for everyone. We want to test our servers and the game’s stability when full of actual heisters. We’ll be starting off with only 5000 people with more to come. Read more: pic.twitter.com/EtWTFaYgtI The PAYDAY 3 Technical BETA is here!This is a technical test, so we won’t have room for everyone. We want to test our servers and the game’s stability when full of actual heisters. We’ll be starting off with only 5000 people with more to come. Read more: paydaythegame.com/payday3/beta/

Payday 3 is scheduled to release on September 21, 2023, for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. That said, the closed beta is currently accessible only to PC and Xbox users. Additionally, the game won't be available on old-gen consoles such as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as the developers have decided to concentrate solely on next-generation platforms.

Standard Edition

Price

PC: $39.99

$39.99 PS5: $39.99

$39.99 Xbox Series X|S: $39.99

Silver Edition

Price

PC: $69.99

$69.99 PS5: $69.99

$69.99 Xbox Series X|S: $69.99

Added benefits

3 days early access

6 months Season Pass

Dark Sterling mask

Gold Edition

Price

PC: $89.99

$89.99 PS5: $89.99

$89.99 Xbox Series X|S: $89.99

Added benefits

3 days early access

12 months Season Pass

Dark Sterling mask

Skull of Liberty Mask

Gold Slate Gloves

The above is all the required information that players should remember about the game. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates.