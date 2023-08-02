What are the PC system requirements for Payday 3?

The PC system requirements for the highly anticipated co-op shooter, Payday 3, have been revealed, and the game is currently available for pre-purchase on Steam for PC players. The closed beta is now live, giving PC and Xbox gamers an exciting opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of high-stakes heists. Payday 3 is a direct sequel to its decade-old predecessor, Payday 2. It offers improved aesthetics, refined gaming mechanics, and a slew of intriguing features.
This game is a significant improvement over its predecessors, offering an elevated gameplay experience. Players must work together strategically to carry out thrilling heists for an ultimate adrenaline-fueled experience.
This article will provide PC users with the minimum and recommended system requirements for the title, allowing them to make smart decisions before purchasing the game.
What are the Payday 3 system requirements on PC?
Payday 3, the upcoming game, features remarkable graphics requiring high system requirements. An average gaming PC can run the game without any issues, but some compromises need to be made. However, players with high-end specifications can enjoy the game in maximum graphics settings for an enhanced experience. The official minimum and recommended system requirements for the title are mentioned below:
Minimum System Requirement
- Operating System: 64-Bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-9400F
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1650 (4 GB)
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
Recommended System Requirement
- Operating System: 64-Bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1080 (8GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
Players should ensure compatibility with their PC specs before making a purchase.
Payday 3 platforms and editions explored
Payday 3 is scheduled to release on September 21, 2023, for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. That said, the closed beta is currently accessible only to PC and Xbox users. Additionally, the game won't be available on old-gen consoles such as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as the developers have decided to concentrate solely on next-generation platforms.
Standard Edition
Price
- PC: $39.99
- PS5: $39.99
- Xbox Series X|S: $39.99
Silver Edition
Price
- PC: $69.99
- PS5: $69.99
- Xbox Series X|S: $69.99
Added benefits
- 3 days early access
- 6 months Season Pass
- Dark Sterling mask
Gold Edition
Price
- PC: $89.99
- PS5: $89.99
- Xbox Series X|S: $89.99
Added benefits
- 3 days early access
- 12 months Season Pass
- Dark Sterling mask
- Skull of Liberty Mask
- Gold Slate Gloves
The above is all the required information that players should remember about the game. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates.