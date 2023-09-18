Payday 3 Gold edition: Release date, what's included, and more

The highly anticipated official release of Payday 3 is fast approaching, with Early Access rights reserved for Premium edition holders, including the Gold and Silver versions. Among these, the Gold edition is at the apex and costs more than twice as much as the basic version. This high price is justified by the wealth of additional content and features it lavishes on interested players.

This article serves as a complete guide to the Payday 3 Gold edition's release date, providing light on the special content that justifies its higher price point in contrast to other offerings.

Payday 3 Gold edition Early Access release date

Players who have purchased the title's Gold edition, which is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, have been given a three-day head start ahead of the Standard edition's release. The release date and time for the Gold edition's early access are mentioned below:

United States (US): September 18, 2023, at 11 am ET.

September 18, 2023, at 11 am ET. United Kingdom (UK): September 18, 2023, at 4 pm BST.

September 18, 2023, at 4 pm BST. Europe (EU): September 18, 2023, at 5 pm CEST.

September 18, 2023, at 5 pm CEST. Japan (JP): September 18, 2023, at 12 am JST.

September 18, 2023, at 12 am JST. Australia (AU): September 18, 2023, at 1 am AEST.

September 18, 2023, at 1 am AEST. New Zealand (NZ): September 18, 2023, at 3 am NZST.

This exclusive Early Access period provides Gold edition holders with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of high-stakes heists, prior to the Standard edition's September 21 release.

What's included in Payday 3 Gold edition?

Payday 3's Gold edition is a digital version that contains not just the base game, but also an assortment of great content:

Early Access (Three days before release)

Season Pass (12 months)

The Dark Sterling Mask

The Skull of Liberty Mask

The Gold Slate Gloves

The Gold Edition of the title may appear to be expensive at first glance, with a price tag of $89.99 across all platforms. However, the abundance of material provides a strong reason for this premium cost.

How to get Early Access in Payday 3?

Players can get Payday 3 Early Access by purchasing either the Silver or Gold edition. Even after the period has begun, they will be able to participate in the fun by upgrading to the selected edition. However, as mentioned above, Standard edition users will not be able to play the game before its official release date.

This concludes all the information required to understand the perks that the Gold edition of Payday 3 brings.