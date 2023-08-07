Is Payday 3 Gold Edition worth it?

Ever since Starbreeze studios announced that Payday 3 is coming, fans of the game couldn’t quite contain their excitement. The squad is coming out of retirement for more heists and adventures, and with the gameplay being showcased a few months ago, the world simply can’t wait to get their hands on it. However, now that the release date is drawing closer, players are wondering if the Payday 3 Gold Edition is worth purchasing.

If you find yourself pondering the same question, worry not! This article will give you all the information you need to know about the Payday 3 Gold Edition and help you make a decision.

Payday 3: Should you buy the Gold Edition?

Payday Gameplay (Image via Overkill)

Payday 3 is the third game in the Payday franchise and is seemingly the best one yet. The game combines modern gaming techniques with the classic heist gameplay that fans are familiar with. The series’ third installment picks up directly where the last game left off, bringing back fan-favorite characters such as Dallas and Chains. All of these factors combined will have a hardcore Payday fan on the edge of their seat.

However, it was also announced that the game will be sold in different editions: Collector’s, Standard, Silver, and Gold. The Gold Edition will be available on all consoles and on PC for $89.99 and has a variety of content on offer. These include:

Early Access (Three days before release)

Season Pass (12 months)

The Dark Sterling Mask

The Skull of Liberty Mask

The Gold Slate Gloves

Although the Gold Edition is a bit more pricey, this is definitely a massive upgrade compared to the Standard or Silver Edition. The former gives you only the base game, while the latter only includes a six-month Season Pass and the Dark Sterling Mask. So for an extra $20, you’ll receive a lot of extra content without really breaking the bank. You’ll also get a great game, and you’ll stand out from all the other players with the new cosmetics.

If you’re a massive Payday fan, and you’re opting to go for more than just a Standard Edition without spending over a hundred dollars, Payday 3 Gold Edition is definitely for you.

However, if you have money to spare, you'll want to go for the Collector’s Edition. Not only does it include all of the extra content mentioned previously with the Gold Edition, but it also includes physical replicas like the Collector’s Mask and a Membership Letter to the Collector’s Club.

Overall, the decision comes down to each player, but we hope that the information provided in this article helps you decide whether or not you should get the Payday 3 Gold Edition.