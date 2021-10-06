PEACE vs RED Canids League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head to head, live stream details, and more

The second game of the final day at League of Legends Worlds 2021 play-in group stage is between PEACE and RED Canids.

PEACE represents Oceania, and they are the only hope of the region at Worlds 2021. The same goes for RED Canids as well since they are the sole representatives from Brazil. In terms of performance, RED Canids has been a little bit better than PEACE at League of Legends Worlds 2021.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know ahead of PEACE vs RED Canids at Worlds 2021

Predictions

RED Canids got slaughtered on day two by both Li-Ning Gaming (LNG) and Hanwha Life Esports. However, their win on day one gives them hope for survival even though the chances are meager.

PEACE is also in a similar situation, and, unfortunately, they got placed in a group where two juggernaut teams are looking to clinch it all.

In terms of performance, neither team has shown anything special. However, RED Canids has been a little more composed than PEACE. Therefore, RED Canids should win this match even though it will be close.

Head to head record

This will be the first time these two teams will go up against one another in a high-level professional League of Legends tournament.

When and where to watch

PEACE vs RED Canids will be broadcast live on Riot Games’ official twitch channel. Fans can also watch the match on lol esports’ official website. The game will be telecast on October 7.

Recent results

PEACE faced LNG, Hanwha Life, and Infinity Esports, and they managed to win against Infinity.

RED Canids have also faced LNG, Hanwha Life, and Infinity, and their only win came against Infinity Esports.

Leagues of Legends roster of PEACE and RED Canids

PEACE

Leo “Babip” Romer

James “Tally” Shute

Vincent “Violet” Wong

Ryan “Aladoric” Gregory Richardson

Tamás "Vizicsacsi" Kiss

RED Canids

Guilherme “Guigo” Ruiz

Gabriel “Aegis” Vinicius Saes de Lemos

Daniel “Grevthar” Xavier

Alexandre “TitaN” Lima dos Santos

Gabriel “Jojo” Dzelme de Oliveira

