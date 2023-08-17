PEL 2023 Summer Finals Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) Summer 2023 Finals officially began on August 17, 2023. Played over four days, in this stage,15 teams will fiercely compete for the championship title, a significant prize pool, and coveted eight slots in the PMPL Regional Clash 2023 — which pits China against SEA. On Day 1 of the Finals, Weibo Gaming maintained their remarkable momentum, coming first with a total of 95 points.

Building upon their 25-point headstart from the League Stages, this team demonstrated their dominance. LGD closely trailed in second place with 80 points, while TEC secured an aggressive gameplay-driven third rank after accumulating 75 points. STE currently holds the sixth position, while Nova finds themselves in the ninth rank after struggling on Day 1.

PEL Summer 2023 Finals Day 1 overview

Match 1

Weibo Gaming earned the top spot on Day 1 (Image via Tencent)

Match 1 was played on Miramar and saw Titan Esports Club emerge as the victors after amassing seven frag points. Its final circle witnessed this team eliminate Weibo Gaming, a formidable threat. Notably, the latter squad's member, Suk, displayed exceptional performance. He single-handedly took out nine adversaries.

Match 2

Continuing their impressive streak, Weibo Gaming secured the first spot with an impressive nine frags. Suk once again stood out, accounting for six enemy takedowns. Team Pai adopted a cautious approach and secured second place without getting any frags, while LGD managed to collect 11 points during this second game of the PEL Finals.

Match 3

LGD showcased tactical rotations on Sanhok, getting the win with seven eliminations. Tianba Esports displayed great resilience, securing the second spot with four frags. Kone made a remarkable comeback, adding five frags to their tally. Weibo MingSir's standout performance, marked by four eliminations, earned him the title of MVP in this game.

Day 1 overall standings of PEL Finals (Image via Tencent)

Match 4

A tense showdown between TEC and LGD resulted in the former's triumph on Erangel. The team clinched the victory with nine frags. Despite being at a height and numerical disadvantage, LGD fought valiantly and managed to secure nine frags in this fourth match of the PEL Finals.

Match 5

In an intense 3v3 battle between ThunderTalk Gaming and Six Two Eight, the former emerged victorious, winning this match with an impressive 11 frags. STE delivered a strong performance and amassed 19 points, while Nova bounced back from a series of poor matches, with Order standing out as the MVP of this match.

Match 6

In this final match of the PEL Finals Day 1, Kone displayed well-rounded gameplay, ultimately securing the victory with nine frags. TEC performed admirably, adding another 19 points to their tally. Meanwhile, Weibo Gaming, with a total of six frags, got 10 points in this game.