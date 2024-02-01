Atlus is releasing Persona 3 Reload this week, on February 2, 2024. Gamers have been waiting patiently since the first trailer was dropped on June 11, 2023. With the game only a few hours away from being available across all platforms, players have a very short pre-order window.
Persona 3 Reload is one of the most anticipated games of 2024, and many players are looking forward to its launch. This article will provide the expected release time across a few regions so you can pre-order and boot up the game sooner.
Persona 3 Reload release time and date
February 2, 2024, is the Persona 3 Reload release date worldwide. The expected release time across several regions is the following:
- 9 PM - Los Angeles (February 1)
- 12 AM - New York
- 2 AM - Sao Paulo
- 5 AM - London
- 6 AM - Berlin
- 7 AM - Helsinki
- 2 PM - Tokyo
- 4 PM - Sydney
- 6 PM - Auckland
Persona 3 Reload's preloading is live across several platforms and for those with active Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.
Persona 3 Reload pre-orders and editions explored
Those who pre-order the game before Persona 3 Reload releases across all the platforms will receive the P4G BGM set containing several soundtracks from Persona 4 Golden. Every player will get this set for pre-ordering, irrespective of the edition you buy or the platform of your choice.
Digital Standard ($69.99)
- Base game
- P4G BGM set (Pre-order bonus)
Digital Deluxe ($79.99)
- Base game
- P4G BGM set (Pre-order bonus)
- Digital artbook
- Digital soundtrack
Digital Premium ($99.99)
- Base game
- P4G BGM set (Pre-order bonus)
- Digital artbook
- Digital soundtrack
- Persona 3 Reload DLC pack
The Persona 4 Golden music (P4G BGM pack) DLC contains the following tracks:
- Reach Out to the Truth
- Time To Make History
- I’ll Face Myself -Battle-
- A New World Fool
- The Fog
- Results
You can pre-order the game by heading to the various stores for your respective platform or by simply clicking on the links below.
- Pre-order Persona 3 Reload for the Xbox
- Pre-order Persona 3 Reload for PlayStation
- Pre-order Persona 3 Reload for Steam
If you have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass, you can also access the game when it releases on February 2, 2024.
