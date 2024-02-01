Atlus is releasing Persona 3 Reload this week, on February 2, 2024. Gamers have been waiting patiently since the first trailer was dropped on June 11, 2023. With the game only a few hours away from being available across all platforms, players have a very short pre-order window.

Persona 3 Reload is one of the most anticipated games of 2024, and many players are looking forward to its launch. This article will provide the expected release time across a few regions so you can pre-order and boot up the game sooner.

Persona 3 Reload release time and date

Persona 3 Reload releases in only a few hours (Image via Atlus)

February 2, 2024, is the Persona 3 Reload release date worldwide. The expected release time across several regions is the following:

9 PM - Los Angeles (February 1)

12 AM - New York

2 AM - Sao Paulo

5 AM - London

6 AM - Berlin

7 AM - Helsinki

2 PM - Tokyo

4 PM - Sydney

6 PM - Auckland

Persona 3 Reload's preloading is live across several platforms and for those with active Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

Persona 3 Reload pre-orders and editions explored

Persona 3 Reload will offer some digital bonuses for pre-ordering the game (Image via Atlus)

Those who pre-order the game before Persona 3 Reload releases across all the platforms will receive the P4G BGM set containing several soundtracks from Persona 4 Golden. Every player will get this set for pre-ordering, irrespective of the edition you buy or the platform of your choice.

Digital Standard ($69.99)

Base game

P4G BGM set (Pre-order bonus)

Digital Deluxe ($79.99)

Base game

P4G BGM set (Pre-order bonus)

Digital artbook

Digital soundtrack

Digital Premium ($99.99)

Base game

P4G BGM set (Pre-order bonus)

Digital artbook

Digital soundtrack

Persona 3 Reload DLC pack

The Persona 4 Golden music (P4G BGM pack) DLC contains the following tracks:

Reach Out to the Truth

Time To Make History

I’ll Face Myself -Battle-

A New World Fool

The Fog

Results

You can pre-order the game by heading to the various stores for your respective platform or by simply clicking on the links below.

If you have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass, you can also access the game when it releases on February 2, 2024.

