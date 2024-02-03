Persona 3 Reload Theurgy system explained

The addition of the Persona 3 Reload Theurgy system brings with it a twist to the classic Persona 3 formula. In short, it allows your team members to execute powerful finishers that deal a massive amount of damage. Each S.E.E.S. member possesses a unique Theurgy that revolves around their personalities. It can be executed separately and has its own gauge.

Further details surrounding the Persona 3 Reload Theurgy system can be found below.

Note: Gameplay spoilers for Persona 3 Reload will follow. Discretion is advised.

All you need to know about the Persona 3 Reload Theurgy system

Using Yukari's Theurgy move (Image via ATLUS)

The Persona 3 Reload Theurgy system is introduced right after Fuuka joins the S.E.E.S. as its navigator. You can begin using Theurgy as soon as you enter the Arqa section of Tartarus and experiment with it on the various enemies you encounter.

The Persona 3 Reload Theurgy meters are unique for each character, charging independently of each other. To charge your Theurgy, follow the in-game instructions (which are unique for each character) to charge up the meter slowly.

A fully charged Theurgy meter is indicated by a red bar on top of the character portrait with a “MAX” flavor text in bold, white letters.

With the Theurgy meters fully charged, characters in your party can now execute special moves using the R2 button instead of a Skill.

Theurgy moves are powerful and can deal either physical or elemental damage. Theurgy completely ignores enemy resistance and is a great way to stack additional damage. So much so that it may be beneficial to include Theurgies in your battle strategy.

All Persona 3 Reload Theurgy skills for the protagonist

Theurgy moves in action (Image via ATLUS)

Interestingly, the protagonist possesses the ability to chain a variety of Theurgy attacks based on the combination of Personas used. Simply adding these Personas to the Compendium is enough to unlock new Theurgy skills. There is no need to add the Personas to your party.

The list of known Theurgy combinations for the protagonist includes:

Cadenza : Apsaras and Orpheus

: Apsaras and Orpheus Jack Brothers : Jack Frost and Jack-o’-Lantern

: Jack Frost and Jack-o’-Lantern King and I : King Frost and Black Frost

: King Frost and Black Frost Best Friends : Forneus and Decarabia

: Forneus and Decarabia Scarlet Havoc : Siegfried and Mithras

: Siegfried and Mithras Trickster : Loki and Susano-o

: Loki and Susano-o Armageddon: Lucifer and Helel

In addition to the protagonist, Fuuka has her own Theurgy skills, possessing a meter of her own. Fuuka will chime in occasionally, providing support to the party through Attack, Defense, Evasion, and Accuracy boosts.

Persona 3 Reload is a role-playing game from Atlus. It is a remake of the 2006 game (Persona 3), featuring updated visuals and quality-of-life improvements. The game was released worldwide on February 2, 2024, and is available via Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

For more Persona 3 Reload guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.