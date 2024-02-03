Having the best early game Personas in Persona 3 Reload means you can easily take out the various challenging foes you will come across in Tartarus as well as the main story bosses. One of the core aspects of the series is fusing various Personas to create new and powerful ones, each of which holds unique skills and stats. If you do not use the Velvet Room often to fuse Personas, you might face a difficulty curve later in the game.

While most of the strongest ones are reserved for late game, here are some of the best early game Personas in Persona 3 Reload, who will help you easily take out powerful shadows in the Tartarus tower.

Best early game Personas in Persona 3 Reload that you should fuse

1) Oberon

Oberon is one of the strongest Personas (Image via Atlus)

The king of fairies, Oberon, is one of the strongest early-game Personas in Persona 3 Reload. He gives you innate resistance to Dark and Light spells and blocks out Zio or Electric attacks. Oberon is a strong offensive Persona that provides access to single and multi-targeting Electric attacks, which will help you dispatch shadows and gatekeepers early on in Tartarus.

Oberon also boasts Media, a skill that provides healing to all the party members. This will help your survival until Yukari unlocks it.

Arcana: The Emperor

Fusion

Archangel + Tam Lin

2) Lilim

Lilim provides you with various offensive abilities (Image via Atlus)

Lilim is one of the best early-game Personas in Persona 3 Reload, as she can learn Mudo, a Dark spell that many gatekeepers are weak against. Her only weakness is Light, which only a few enemies other than the Reaper possess early on in Tartarus.

Lilim can also learn Zio and can act as a counter-measure to shadows with Electric weakness till you obtain Oberon. Her kit also has a charm spell (Marin Karin) and a defense-boosting skill (Rakujaja), which greatly helps combat.

Arcana: The Devil

Fusion

Nekomata + Ara Mitama

3) Jack Frost

Jack Frost has been one of the most iconic characters in the Shin Megami Tensei franchise (Image via Atlus)

Jack Frost holds the best Ice attacker title among all other early-game Personas in Persona 3 Reload. He gains access to Bufu and Bufula spells alongside Ice Boost, which makes enemies with Ice weakness crumble. He can help you till Mitsuru joins the front lines later in the game.

Jack Frost is also easy to level up while fusing him if you have the Magician S. Link leveled up, which unlocks early on in the game.

Arcana: The Magician

Fusion

Omoikane + Silky

4) Fortuna

Fortuna is another great early game Persona in Persona 3 Reload (Image via Atlus)

Fortuna gives you access to Kouha and Wind-related Garu spells, which is beneficial if you have not brought Yukari. The Light and Dark spells are very rare for early-game Personas, so having something like Kouha can help you take out gatekeeper shadows.

Fortuna can also remove debuffs such as Panic, Fear, and Distress from a single ally, which can help you conserve items for tough boss battles, making her valuable as one of the best early game Personas in Persona 3 Reload.

Arcana: The Fortune

Fusion (Special)

Angel + Silky + Unicorn

5) Pale Rider

Pale Rider gives you access to a lot of Dark Spells (Image via Atlus)

Pale Rider has the highest Magic and Strength stats compared to any early game Personas in Persona 3 Reload. His arsenal is focused on Dark Spells such as Mamudo and Maeiha, which can attack all the enemies when cast.

Pale Rider's only weakness is Light, and he is neutral to every other damage type. He can also learn defensive spells such as Resist Fear and Auto-Sukukaja, which increases your evasion rate for 3 turns.

Arcana: The Death

Fusion (Special)

Berith + Gurulu + Matador

Check out more Persona 3 Reload guides and articles:

Persona 3 Reload review II All trophies and achievements II All voice actors in Persona 3 Reload II Beginner tips for P3 Reload II How to defeat the Reaper