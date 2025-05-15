Persona5: The Phantom X livestream summary - Everything you want to know

The Persona5: The Phantom X livestream was officially conducted on May 15, 2025, and it unveiled everything the title has in store upon release. Fans of Persona 5 are now looking forward to this upcoming global release from the franchise, as it will present the Japanese urban fantasy with a gacha spin. Players can expect to explore the metaverse as a Phantom Thief with a new protagonist and defeat enemies in deep turn-based combat.

Here’s a brief overview of everything that was discussed in the Persona5: The Phantom X livestream.

Persona5: The Phantom X livestream summary

Global release date revealed

The Persona5: The Phantom X global release date was announced during the livestream. The game will officially launch on June 26, 2025, across PC, iOS, and Android devices. ATLUS had initially planned to make the latest title available in Japan, but later chose to do so worldwide owing to the support they have received from fans of the franchise.

The developers have included the cross-progression feature, which will allow players to use same the ID across multiple devices.

Club activities, gameplay elements, and more

The Phantom X Gameplay preview (Image via ATLUS)

Persona 5 Royal fans will feel right at home as Phantom X will feature club activities. Players can expect to learn music, play a game of soccer, and experience school life like never before. They can also hang out in the streets of Tokyo and take up various part-time jobs.

As specified earlier, Phantom X will stick to the classic turn-based combat system. As a hero in the metaverse, players must rely on proper usage of skills to secure victory against opponents. They can also choose to neak around for a stealthy playstyle.

Story quest

New protagonist and Phantom Thieves (Image via ATLUS)

Persona5: The Phantom X leans away from the story of the Joker and introduces a new protagonist, Wonder. The fresh cast of Phantom Thieves will compel players to develop new relationships as they work together to stop the spread of lifelessness across the in-game world. The group will try to reclaim the stolen desires and save society from its impending doom.

Since the game follows a live-service model, ATLUS is expected to add more quests to further the narrative with each patch.

New Phantom Thieves

The Phantom X protagonist (Image via ATLUS)

Listed below are the new cast of Phantom Thieves, along with their codenames:

Protaginist: Wonder

Lufel : Cattle

: Motoha Arai: Closer

Shun Kano : Soy

: Riko Tanemura: Wind

The game will also feature several Phantom Idols. They are essentially cognitive beings created by Merope, and they assist the protagonist during battle in the metaverse.

Pre-registation rewards

As of writing, Persona5: The Phantom X is available for pre-registration across App Store, Google Play, and Steam. Players are advised to enroll now on their preferred platforms to receive the following rewards:

Over 200,000 pre-registrations: Athleisure Outfit containing Sportswear, Navy Shoulder Bag, Studded Gloves, Stretchy Pants, and High Tops.

Athleisure Outfit containing Sportswear, Navy Shoulder Bag, Studded Gloves, Stretchy Pants, and High Tops. Over 300,000 pre-registrations: Character Avatar Frames and Profile Cards.

