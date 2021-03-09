PewDiePie in disbelief seeing strangers tear each other apart for $1000, says its the 'Most annoying' video on the Internet

Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg is one of the most popular internet personalities. In one of his recent videos, he decided to react to a particular video he dubbed as "The Most Annoying Video on the Internet." PewDiePie wasn't the only one reacting to the video. Fellow YouTube personality Kenneth Charles "Ken" Morrison also participated in the reaction video.

The video in question involved a group of seven individuals who participated in a reality game show that had a prize pool of $1000. These seven different individuals belonged to different walks of life and only one of them could walk away with the $1000.

PewDiePie and Ken react to a video of seven people competing for $1000

To start things off, the host informed the participants that they had to vote out four people in the first four rounds, and finally the top 3 would have to have a unanimous vote for the individual worthy of winning the prize.

The participants started bickering amongst themselves about the order of the voting, when one participant suggested voting based on sun signs while another participant spoke of voting based on the bank balances of the individuals.

All the participants pulled out the "immigrant card" in order to try and win the prize pool, but that was quickly shut down as most participants claimed to be immigrants.

Around 5 minutes into the video, a participant suggested donating the money to charity. Another participant shut him down and suggested voting him out in the first place. The statement irked Ken and PewDiePie. The Swedish YouTuber also went on to comment that he understood why the likes and dislikes were so disproportionate. He and Ken then went into an intense but funny discussion about cars and tires because one participant said she needed the money for new tires.

All participants were given 30 seconds to pitch why they deserved the money, and they were hilarious but borderline annoying, according to PewDiePie. He goes on to exclaim that he was lucky enough to be judging the group from the outside because he couldn't stand to be a part of the group.

Both YouTubers were surprised to see how mean these individuals were to each other. They went on to note that all the participants had excuses to counter the other persons pitch rather than coming up with any constructive ideas. In the end, the participant called Shakera goes on to win the money with unanimous votes. This lead PewDiePie and Ken to discuss how if they all needed the money, the final three could have just split the money three ways after deciding upon one person.

Overall, even PewDiePie's subcribers found the video to be annoying, with everyone expressing their opinions in the comment sections. People said that they understood why the video had so many dislikes, which indicates that this video was indeed the most annoying video on the internet as dubbed by PewDiePie and Ken.