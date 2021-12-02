PewDiePie explains why dwindling YouTube views do not worry him anymore

PewDiePie is one of YouTube's biggest stars, competing with the likes of T-Series when it comes to subscriber counts. However, the streamer has recently been seeing dwindling numbers in terms of the number of views on his videos. In a recent video, PewDiePie brushed off concerns regarding these diminishing numbers, suggesting that YouTube views stopped making a difference to him a long time ago.

The relevant section begins at 2:04 in the following video.

"I've said it before. I’ve considered myself retired for like a year now. I’m only doing YouTube videos for fun now."

PewDiePie says he considers himself retired from YouTube

In his most recent video, PewDiePie was reacting to memes on the internet. Shortly into the video, the streamer came across a meme about himself, which pointed out that even though he had approximately 110 million subscribers on YouTube, his videos generally only raked in about 2 million views each.

A concerned fan pointed out that PewDiePie's views have been dwindling (Image via PewDiePie on YouTube)

PewDiePie addressed the issue, saying that he never particularly cared about the number of views and subscriptions he got on his channel. In fact, the number of subscribers on his channel hyperinflated due to the competition with T-Series.

"This channel is so hyper-inflated by the T-Series rivalry, so it’s not like they’re all my dedicated fans anyway. And then, I’m doing what I like doing. People have always put me in a box, and I think that’s the big problem here. I’m doing what I like, and that means that people will stop watching me."

The popular YouTuber explained that he has considered himself retired for a year now and simply creates YouTube videos for fun. He enjoys what he does, and will continue to do so regardless of views.

"I’m kind of getting tired of it. I’m just trying to have fun, and people say ‘I wish he was like he was five years ago!’ That’s not what I want to do. Years ago I did horror, and when I stopped my views dropped then. I’m allowed to change. I stopped worrying about if people were watching, and started making things I wanted. It’s normal to change."

It is worth noting that "dwindling views" in PewDiePie's case were about two million views per video, which is still a lot more than what many streamers get. Therefore, there is no denying the fact that he is still one of the reigning YouTubers on the platform.

