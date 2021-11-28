PewDiePie's latest thumbnail inspired by MrBeast Squid Game has Twitter in splits

MrBeast released his much awaited Squid Game video a few days back, and YouTube king PewDiePie was one of the first people to react to the same. While PewDiePie was blown away by the production of the Squid Game video, what surprised his fans more was the thumbnail he designed for his reaction video.

MEHRKED @MEHRKED Whoever spent an hour photoshopping PewDiePie onto every single person in this thumbnail deserves a raise 😂😭 Whoever spent an hour photoshopping PewDiePie onto every single person in this thumbnail deserves a raise 😂😭 https://t.co/DZmM3rfnib

The streamer took the time to photoshop his face onto every participant's head in the original thumbnail for MrBeast's video, and the result has left Twitter in splits.

PewDiePie photoshops himself onto every participant of MrBeast's Squid Game

MrBeast has kept the internet on its toes ever since he announced the creation of his real-life Squid Game video. After months of anticipation, the video finally dropped on November 25, and the internet went berserk.

The video has amassed over 80 million views in less than three days since its release and elicited reactions from the likes of PewDiePie himself.

Am I the only one That is excited about this? @MrBeast I think you hit a new milestone. Pewdiepie dedicated a whole video reacting to your video.Am I the only one That is excited about this? @MrBeast I think you hit a new milestone. Pewdiepie dedicated a whole video reacting to your video.youtu.be/sA2bR0BRfVY.Am I the only one That is excited about this?

However, in true PewDiePie style, the creator has also managed to turn heads towards him in his reaction video. PewDiePie is well known for his innovative thumbnails, but the one he designed for his Squid Game reaction video truly takes the cake.

The Twitter community was excited to see PewDiePie's take on the popular philanthropist's rendition of Squid Game, but the thumbnail left them in splits.

MEHRKED @MEHRKED This did numbers 😂 This did numbers 😂

TheGreatDabdos @TheGreatDabdos @MEHRKED DAMN! and I thought my thing was impressive. (yes they are all me.) @MEHRKED DAMN! and I thought my thing was impressive. (yes they are all me.) https://t.co/v2uJUfcZcw

Shockin__ @Shockin123 @MEHRKED I'm disappointed that the baby doesn't have pewds face on it. It would've been a masterpiece. 🤣 @MEHRKED I'm disappointed that the baby doesn't have pewds face on it. It would've been a masterpiece. 🤣

OT King 👑 @KingCreates @MEHRKED FOR REAL I THOUGHT I WAS THE ONLY ONE THAT NOTICED LMAO @MEHRKED FOR REAL I THOUGHT I WAS THE ONLY ONE THAT NOTICED LMAO

The streamer created the thumbnail as a joke, but the reaction it elicited from his community shows how attentive they are towards PewDiePie's effort.

PewDiePie was blown away by MrBeast's Squid Game video

Speaking about the video itself, PewDiePie was mindblown by the amount of effort MrBeast had put in behind the event. He spoke at length about the production of the video, claiming that the sets looked so realistic that it almost seemed as though the philanthropist had asked the producers of the Netflix show if he could use their original sets.

"This is crazy. It looks like he turned up after they shot the series and was like, alright can I use the set?"

Naturally, with the amount of time, effort, and money that the philanthropist spent behind the Squid Game video, it was no surprise that the video did so well, standing at almost 95 million views at the time of writing.

