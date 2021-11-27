Top 5 best Pewdiepie quotes of 2021

Swedish YouTuber Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg is easily the most popular content creator of all time.

He started his career as a video-game commentator but has over the years posted innumerable comedy and other pop-culture related videos. Currently, PewDiePie has a whopping 110 million subscribers on YouTube, making him the most-subscribed individual YouTuber on the platform.

Over the years, PewDiePie has obviously built a huge loyal community and also boasts around 1.3 million followers on Twitch. The following article looks at some of his best quotes from over the past year.

5 best PewDiePie quotes from 2021

5) When PewDiePie explained becoming a successful YouTuber was a process

One of PewDiePie’s most memorable quotes came when the YouTuber tried to motivate others by explaining his path to success on the platform. PewDiePie claimed that while most people tend to believe that becoming successful on the internet can happen overnight, his own journey has been entirely different:

“With my channel, and what people associate with the Internet, most people think it goes viral, you become this huge thing super quick. I never had an explosion or a huge thing. It’s just been something that has progressively been growing. It’s been building.”

4) When PewDiePie spoke about his humble beginnings

The Swedish YouTuber had a difficult start to his career and recently spoke about his struggles in the beginning. Until 2011, the YouTuber was a student at the Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, Sweden. However, when he decided to drop out, his parents refused to financially support him:

“When I started out I couldn’t even afford a proper computer to record gameplay on. When I started my YouTube channel in 2010, I never imagined that one day it would be the most subscribed channel in the world and that I would be a part of such a great community.”

3) When PewDiePie explained the growth of YouTube as a platform in a single sentence

YouTube has traditionally not been a gaming platform. In recent years, Twitch has seen a rise in “relatable content” that has helped the platform grow past just being recognized for video-game streaming.

Pewdiepie Quotes @QuotePewds "Have you seen my skills? I call them the skills on the frills with the pills." "Have you seen my skills? I call them the skills on the frills with the pills."

PewDiePiew recently spoke about YouTube’s rise to becoming the biggest video streaming platform on the internet. He claimed that the platform has always made an attempt to ensure that it is filled with relatable content:

“The thing that has made YouTube so successful is that you can relate to the people you’re watching to a much higher degree than to the people you see on TV.”

2) When PewDiePie dedicated his success to his viewers

PewDiePie’s mammoth success is down to his dedication and the constant growth that he has managed to register for more than a decade on YouTube. The Swedish creator obviously knows that it is his viewers and the overall community that has made him the biggest name in the world of content creation. Recently, he claimed that he is still going strong due to his fans:

“You guys are my main motivation of wanting to make these videos.”

1) When PewDiePie spoke about the importance of never giving up

PewDiePie’s growth on YouTube has been constant. However, the YouTuber took a fair bit of time to blow up and had to struggle financially during the first few years of his career.

Quite a few of the most popular content creators have regularly spoken about the importance of creating constant content in order to blow up, at some point in time.

Pewdiepie Quotes @QuotePewds "Looks like your mom gave birth to you, how about that? Thats bad enough." #pewdiepie "Looks like your mom gave birth to you, how about that? Thats bad enough." #pewdiepie

PewDiePie recently spoke the following during one of his videos:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Unless you stop trying, how can you not fail anymore.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider