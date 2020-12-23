PewDiePie insulted by child NPC in Cyberpunk 2077!

In a hilarious clip that has recently surfaced online, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg was trolled by a child NPC in Cyberpunk 2077.

The 31-year old has streamed the game on his channel for quite some time now and has provided fans with several hilarious and memorable moments.

In another addition to his Cyberpunk 2077 experience, PewDiePie approached a child NPC in the game, attempting to have a normal conversation, only for her to end up savagely trolling him and his father!

"Sh*thead!": PewDiePie reacts to rude kid in Cyberpunk 2077

In an incident reminiscent of Felix "xQc" Lengyel recently, PewDiePie crossed paths with a savage NPC. Only this time, it was a little girl.

In the clip, the world's biggest YouTuber was exploring the streets of Night City. He happened to come across an innocent-looking girl walking on the street. He approached her and tried to strike up a friendly conversation while also hilariously revealing that he mistakes kids to be just "little people":

"Oh, I keep thinking they're little people..... Hey, how you doing?"

To his surprise, the little girl came up with a savage and somewhat uncalled for response:

"My daddy has a better job than your dad!"

A shocked PewDiePie replied by following her and jokingly taking out his katana and daring her to repeat what she said.

However, the girl did not appear to be intimidated at all, landing one more insult by calling herself a princess before strutting away in style.

PewDiePie hilariously smacked his table and calmed himself down. He then entered an elevator and issued a "warning" to the rather rude child NPC in the game:

"You're lucky you're a child!"

PewDiePie has been one of the most notable broadcasters to stream CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, which continues to be the talk of the town two weeks after its release.

His streams have been hilariously entertaining, from exposing his character to apologizing for uttering a racial slur.

Lmaooo pewdiepie found out about the genital slider in cyberpunk mid stream and had to end the stream pic.twitter.com/5kFYlkwurA — daddy (@damnitsyodaddy) December 10, 2020

Moreover, his interactions with Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand and Misty in-game have proved to be memorable.

Despite a string of bugs and glitches, Cyberpunk 2077 is currently one of the most trending games on the internet.