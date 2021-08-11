PewDiePie left surprised after That Vegan Teacher can't stop praising him, here is why

Moving on from his Let's Play series and the Minecraft videos, PewDiePie has recently started making reaction videos, some of which feature his friend and fellow YouTuber CinnamonToastKen. The duo's commentary on these videos has been providing fans with hilarious content, and a recent 'reaction-ception' took it to a whole new level.

PewDiePie recently reacted to a series of videos that explained how different kinds of food are made. This also included a segment on how fish are bred as well as a still image of a burger that Pewds asked his editor Sive to put up while he was explaining something.

That Vegan Teacher, a popular animal rights activist, came across PewDiePie's video and couldn't stop praising the popular YouTuber for his 'nerves to stand up against the oppressive meat industry.'

That Vegan Teacher couldn't stop singing praises of PewDiePie

The Vegan Teacher started off by commending PewDiePie for promoting veganism by displaying a so-called vegan burger in his video. While in various instances during the video, both Pewds and his editor Sive mentioned how the burger was in fact made of meat, the Vegan Teacher continued applauding the YouTuber for his efforts toward converting to veganism.

Her monolog about the vegan burger, something she took out of context, was equally hilarious as it was cringy. Fortunately for PewDiePie, he passed various tests. That Vegan Teacher ended up giving him tons of checkmarks alongside numerous compliments.

Moving on from the burger, she later reacted to the segment about fish breeding. The video clips contained some graphic images, which clearly disgusted PewDiePie. He reacted accordingly, and once again, That Vegan Teacher took his repulsion out of context. According to her, Pewds was upset about the treatment toward the fish as he is allegedly 'adopting veganism.'

PewDiePie rejoices as CinnamonToastKen gets 'jealous'

Regardless of the fact that the Teacher was taking everything PewDiePie said out of context, the popular YouTuber still loved all the praises he received. She called him a 'changed man who has grown a lot in the past few years'.

CinnamonToastKen could see right through the facade of how That Vegan Teacher used PewDiePie's popular image to advance her vegan 'propaganda.' However, PewDiePie was having too much fun listening to all the praises he was receiving, so he chose to go ahead with the 'changed man' narrative rather than agree with Ken.

Edited by Sabine Algur