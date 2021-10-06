PewDiePie reacts to Twitch's massive leak

The internet has been flooded with news about the Twitch leak that took place today, and PewDiePie is the latest among many streamers to share their views about the situation. He said:

"Everyone's, uh, payment got leaked, so you can see how much everyone is making."

The Twitch leak has revealed many file codes and other sensitive information like streamer payments and passwords.

Might wana change your passwords. Twitch.tv got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.Might wana change your passwords. Twitch.tv got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.

The payouts of many streamers like xQc, Pokimane, Hasanabi, Shroud, and many more got leaked. It was revealed that xQc has made over $750K in September 2021 itself.

PewDiePie seems affected by the fact that Twitch streamer payments got leaked

PewDiePie was live on stream when a viewer asked him if he had heard about the Twitch leak. The streamer responded in the affirmative, saying that he had just heard about it. However, he was unsure if he could speak about the same yet, saying:

"Is it unethical to talk about it, the Twitch leak?"

The streamer said that he was just wondering how he would feel if his payment was made public. However, adding that talk about streamer payments was not that uncommon and has been going on for ages now, he said:

"Trying to think what I would feel like if other people talked about how much I was making. People do it anyway, all the time. it doesn't really change anything."

The Twitch leak couldn't have happened at a worse time for the platform, as it is already struggling with streamers boycotting the platform to raise awareness about hate raids. Furthermore, Twitch's latest 'Boost this Stream' feature has also not been well-received by the community.

Many streamers such as Cloakzy, Aydan, xQc, and Pokimane have shared their reactions to the Twitch leak incident. It's made the purple platform a lot more vulnerable and solidified grounds for streamers to look for other platforms to shift to.

