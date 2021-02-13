PewDiePie sets another record after diss track "Bit*h Lasagna" crosses 100 million streams on Spotify

Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg has made history again. His song "B*tch Lasagna" has crossed 100 million streams on Spotify. The diss track was released in 2018 after a feud online with Indian record label T-Series.

Although PewDiePie lost the subscribers war with the company, his track has left a significant mark on the streaming community. He is now the first YouTuber to have a song on Spotify that has crossed the 100 million stream mark.

PewDiePie's B*tch Lasagna crosses 100 million streams

BITCH LASAGNA has reached 100M streams on Spotify, Pewdiepie becomes the first Youtuber to ever pass the milestone. @pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/AVlUU8kRIv — Pewdiepie Statistics (@pewdiepiestats) February 12, 2021

This feat goes on to show his popularity around the world. Another song of his "Mine All Day" has crossed the 13 million stream mark on Spotify.

Mine All Day has also reached 13M streams. pic.twitter.com/C8JNhp8oDG — Pewdiepie Statistics (@pewdiepiestats) February 12, 2021

One user on YouTube pointed out that Corpse Husband also has a track that has reached the 100 million stream mark.

So is Corpse the 2nd? E-Girls Are Ruining My Life! just passed 100M — *Bi Panic* 🏳️‍🌈 (@Awesomesk8r99) February 13, 2021

This isn't true. As per Spotify records, the song "E-Girls are ruining my life" is close to the 100 million mark but hasn't crossed that mark yet.

Image via Spotify

PewDiePie fans were quite excited about this feat. Many of them jokingly claimed that they contributed a good chunk of their hours to those streams.

Here are a few funny responses from fans on Twitter:

Contributed 10k streams over the past few weeks😅👍 — Kevin George (@kvin4real) February 13, 2021

Glad to be an important contributor:)) — Echolas (@EcholasGaming) February 13, 2021

Half of them are me whoops — Pikablue(they/them) (@pelvicwarlock) February 13, 2021

PewDiePie is already exceptionally popular on the internet, and this feat will provide another boost to his image.

that's insane — PantherHarri (@PantherHarri) February 12, 2021

Classic😌 — Aadhan N (@aadhan24) February 13, 2021

FINALLY LFG — Elleu1sm | BIG Ws FOR PDPTWT TODAY (@NammeElleu) February 13, 2021

PewDiePie is always on the front page of discussions within the streaming community.

He recently faced a lot of backlash from the V-Tuber community when he did a reverse face reveal to branch out to the platform. The V-Tuber was not very welcoming. It believes that his fans are toxic and will pollute the community.

Although he wasn't serious about joining the platform, his popularity did bring the platform and the community into the spotlight.