Phantom Breaker Battle Grounds Ultimate: Release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

Phantom Breaker Battle Grounds Ultimate will be released globally on April 17, 2025. This remastered version of the 2013 title Phantom Breaker Battle Grounds will be an exciting 2D fighting and action title built on Unreal Engine 5. It will be released on a variety of platforms including both previous generation of consoles, as well as next-gen consoles.

While the original 2013 title was an Xbox exclusive and came out just for Xbox 360 players, this time around, Phantom Breaker Battle Grounds Ultimate can be enjoyed on almost all platforms. The game will be available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

If you are looking forward to playing this game on a PC, mentioned below are the minimum as well as the recommended system requirements for Phantom Breaker Battle Grounds Ultimate.

Trending

System requirements for Phantom Breaker Battle Grounds Ultimate

Fortunately, Phantom Breaker Battle Grounds Ultimate does not require a very expensive and modern graphics card. The game can easily run on a budget GPU and as low as just 4GB of memory.

Phantom Breaker Battle Grounds Ultimate does not require a beefy graphics card (Image via Rocket Panda Games)

Minimum system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Windows 10 64bit Processor: Intel Core i3-3210 or AMD FX-4300

Intel Core i3-3210 or AMD FX-4300 Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB or AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB, or Intel HD 5000

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB or AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB, or Intel HD 5000 Storage: 3 GB available space

Recommended system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64bit / Windows 11

Windows 10 64bit / Windows 11 Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD FX-6330

Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD FX-6330 Memory: 4GB RAM

4GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 2GB, or AMD Radeon R9 M470, or Intel HD 6000

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 2GB, or AMD Radeon R9 M470, or Intel HD 6000 Storage: 3 GB available space

Check out our other gaming articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.