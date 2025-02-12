Phantom Breaker Battle Grounds Ultimate: Release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

Phantom Breaker Battle Grounds Ultimate will be released globally on April 17, 2025. This remastered version of the 2013 title Phantom Breaker Battle Grounds will be an exciting 2D fighting and action title built on Unreal Engine 5. It will be released on a variety of platforms including both previous generation of consoles, as well as next-gen consoles.
While the original 2013 title was an Xbox exclusive and came out just for Xbox 360 players, this time around, Phantom Breaker Battle Grounds Ultimate can be enjoyed on almost all platforms. The game will be available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.
If you are looking forward to playing this game on a PC, mentioned below are the minimum as well as the recommended system requirements for Phantom Breaker Battle Grounds Ultimate.
System requirements for Phantom Breaker Battle Grounds Ultimate
Fortunately, Phantom Breaker Battle Grounds Ultimate does not require a very expensive and modern graphics card. The game can easily run on a budget GPU and as low as just 4GB of memory.
Minimum system requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64bit
- Processor: Intel Core i3-3210 or AMD FX-4300
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB or AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB, or Intel HD 5000
- Storage: 3 GB available space
Recommended system requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64bit / Windows 11
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD FX-6330
- Memory: 4GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 2GB, or AMD Radeon R9 M470, or Intel HD 6000
- Storage: 3 GB available space
