  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Phoebe VA in Wuthering Waves: English, Japanese, and other official voice actors

Phoebe VA in Wuthering Waves: English, Japanese, and other official voice actors

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Feb 13, 2025 07:06 GMT
Phoebe voice actors and notable roles (Image via Kuro Games)
Phoebe voice actors and notable roles (Image via Kuro Games)

Phoebe in Wuthering Waves is a fairly popular character with a significant role in the main Rinascita quest. She is the Acolyte of the Order of the Deep, and players get to see different sides of her during interactions. With her debut, one can check out her voice actors in all four official languages, who also happen to be pretty famous.

This article will cover all four of Phoebe's voice actors in Wuthering Waves and list some of their other notable roles.

Phoebe's Japanese voice actor in Wuthering Waves

also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Hondo Kaede is the Japanese voice actor for Phoebe in WuWa. She is a popular seiyuu

Listed below are some of Hondo Kaede's other notable roles:

  • Miyoko Kinjo in Handa-kun
  • Aiko Umezawa in Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School
  • Kazane Aoba in Keijo
  • Nozomi Tanaka in Poco's Udon World
  • Kon Tatsumi in Urara Meirocho
  • Kohaku Tsukishiro in Iroduku: The World in Colors
  • Tear in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
  • Sakura Minamoto in Zombie Land Saga
  • Nia Pomera in Boarding School Juliet
  • Elaina in Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina

Also read: WuWa 2.1 events and major rewards

Phoebe's English voice actor in Wuthering Waves

Phoebe's voice actor in the official English dub is Rebecca LaChance. She is an experienced voice artist who has lent her voice to several video game characters, which include:

  • Sena in Xenoblade Chronicles 3
  • Chris Gordon in The Casting of Frank Stone
  • Nepheim and other additional voices in Outcast: A New Beginning
  • Pearl in Payday 3
  • Jessica in Arknights
  • Yipha in Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space
  • Maria in Assemble with Care
  • Amber in The Bradwell Conspiracy

Phoebe's Chinese voice actor in Wuthering Waves

Phoebe's voice actor in Chinese is Fu Tingyun. Not much is known about her at the moment, but some of her notable roles include:

  • Alisa Haiba in Haikyuu!!
  • Minor characters in Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid
  • Jingke in The Daily Life of the Immortal

Also read: WuWa 2.1 redeem codes

Phoebe's Korean voice actor in Wuthering Waves

Lee Bo-yong is the Korean voice of Phoebe in the APRG title by Kuro Games. Lee has worked on many animation projects, including:

  • Primadonna in Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes
  • Mandy Mouse and Pandora Panda in Peppa Pig
  • Kana Kishimoto in Josee, the Tiger and the Fish
  • Elisa in Pixie

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी