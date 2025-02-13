Phoebe VA in Wuthering Waves: English, Japanese, and other official voice actors

Phoebe in Wuthering Waves is a fairly popular character with a significant role in the main Rinascita quest. She is the Acolyte of the Order of the Deep, and players get to see different sides of her during interactions. With her debut, one can check out her voice actors in all four official languages, who also happen to be pretty famous.

This article will cover all four of Phoebe's voice actors in Wuthering Waves and list some of their other notable roles.

Phoebe's Japanese voice actor in Wuthering Waves

Hondo Kaede is the Japanese voice actor for Phoebe in WuWa. She is a popular seiyuu

Listed below are some of Hondo Kaede's other notable roles:

Miyoko Kinjo in Handa-kun

in Handa-kun Aiko Umezawa in Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School

in Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School Kazane Aoba in Keijo

in Keijo Nozomi Tanaka in Poco's Udon World

in Poco's Udon World Kon Tatsumi in Urara Meirocho

in Urara Meirocho Kohaku Tsukishiro in Iroduku: The World in Colors

in Iroduku: The World in Colors Tear in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Sakura Minamoto in Zombie Land Saga

in Zombie Land Saga Nia Pomera in Boarding School Juliet

in Boarding School Juliet Elaina in Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina

Phoebe's English voice actor in Wuthering Waves

Phoebe's voice actor in the official English dub is Rebecca LaChance. She is an experienced voice artist who has lent her voice to several video game characters, which include:

Sena in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Chris Gordon in The Casting of Frank Stone

in The Casting of Frank Stone Nepheim and other additional voices in Outcast: A New Beginning

in Outcast: A New Beginning Pearl in Payday 3

in Payday 3 Jessica in Arknights

in Arknights Yipha in Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space

in Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space Maria in Assemble with Care

in Assemble with Care Amber in The Bradwell Conspiracy

Phoebe's Chinese voice actor in Wuthering Waves

Phoebe's voice actor in Chinese is Fu Tingyun. Not much is known about her at the moment, but some of her notable roles include:

Alisa Haiba in Haikyuu!!

in Haikyuu!! Minor characters in Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid

in Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Jingke in The Daily Life of the Immortal

Phoebe's Korean voice actor in Wuthering Waves

Lee Bo-yong is the Korean voice of Phoebe in the APRG title by Kuro Games. Lee has worked on many animation projects, including:

Primadonna in Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes

in Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes Mandy Mouse and Pandora Panda in Peppa Pig

in Peppa Pig Kana Kishimoto in Josee, the Tiger and the Fish

in Josee, the Tiger and the Fish Elisa in Pixie

