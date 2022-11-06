Pirate Scenery in Clash of Clans: Information, shop offer, and more

New clan war games, terrain, troop challenges, hero skins, seasonal challenges, and other features are frequently added to Clash of Clans. Players can use the scenery to make themselves stand out from the competition and give their home base a unique appearance.

The November scenery has now been made available for players by the developers, who typically release a new environment each month. The newest scenery in the game is referred to as Pirate Scenery and has a pirate motif. Due to the fact that it is a limited-edition offer, only players who purchase the premium scenery before November 7 will have access to this beautiful scenery.

In this article, we will explore the Pirate Scenery, various methods to unlock it, and more in Clash of Clans.

November's scenery in Clash of Clans

The developers released Pirate Scenery Just in time for the month of November. In addition to the Pirate Scenery, players may now obtain the most recent Pirate Champion Hero Skin from the November Gold Pass to add to their collection. For the month of November, they must accumulate 2600 Gold Pass points in order to acquire the Pirate Champion Hero Skin.

The in-game description of the Pirate Scenery in Clash of Clans is as follows:

"The Pirate Scenery is back!! Complete the Pirate set with this custom village background! After purchase, select the Pirate Scenery from Change Scenery. You can always go back and change the scenery by clicking on your Town Hall. This is a limited time offer!"

The developers have also released a new Pirate Challenge along with the Pirate Scenery, where players must use the provided army composition to clear the base. Players will also get 10 Gems and 400 experience points as a reward for completing the Pirate Challenge.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Steer clear from Pirate Champion's spear! Ahoy, a new month of Season Challenges is here!Steer clear from Pirate Champion's spear! Ahoy, a new month of Season Challenges is here! ⚓ Steer clear from Pirate Champion's spear! https://t.co/5R3r9sZ3xL

The Pirate Challenge also features the latest Pirate Scenery, which includes various skulls, boats and water bodies. It features various gold chests that are available near the water bodies. Furthermore, players can view the latest Pirate Champion Hero Skin by participating in this free challenge.

Based on the item's description, Pirate Scenery is exclusively available through the game's special shop offer. Once the shop's promotion has expired, the scenery won't be accessible. In order to access Elixir, Gold, and the most recent Pirate Scenery, players must purchase the shop offer using real money.

How to unlock Pirate Scenery in the game?

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Complete the Pirate series with the long-awaited Pirate Scenery, and turn your Village into a stronghold for your heroic sea rovers!



Available now, and for a limited time only! 🏴‍☠️ Complete the Pirate series with the long-awaited Pirate Scenery, and turn your Village into a stronghold for your heroic sea rovers!Available now, and for a limited time only! 🏴‍☠️ https://t.co/H1H4pHle6O

With a small fee, players may quickly obtain exclusive scenery. Players should first take part in the Pirate Challenge to observe the scenery before deciding whether or not to buy it. With 2600 Gold Pass points, players can additionally get the Pirate Champion Hero Skin.

Players who purchase the Pirate Scenery bundle will also receive 2,500,000 elixir and 2,500,000 gold in addition to the most recent scenery. The numerous procedures to get the limited-edition Pirate Scenery in Clash of Clans are as follows:

In the game store's special offers section, look for "Pirate Scenery."

Use net banking, cards, online payments, or any other payment method to purchase the item and complete the transaction.

Once the payment has been approved, you will be taken back to the shop's home page.

Choose the Town Hall and click the "Change Scenery" option to change the scenery. To confirm the choice, click the "Done" button.

One of the best improvements in Clash of Clans that can be unlocked with real money is the Pirate Scenery. The deadline for players who want to buy the scenery is November 7.

Poll : 0 votes