October's Gold Pass in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

Clash of Clans has continued to be one of the most popular online multiplayer mobile games thanks to the addition of new challenges, structures, and troops for players. The game's various troop and seasonal challenges, in particular, allow fans to have fun while earning new rewards.

Players now have the opportunity to gather resources and magical items by completing monthly challenges for the October season. Fans who purchase the Gold Pass gain access to premium goodies like the Spooky Queen hero skin, additional resources, and various rewards, in addition to the free advantages.

This article will examine the different benefits of the Gold Pass for the October Season Challenge as well as how to obtain it in Clash of Clans.

Latest month's Gold Pass in Clash of Clans

By completing in-game Season Challenge missions, players have the opportunity to upgrade and improve their equipment. Players with Town Hall levels 7 or higher are eligible to participate in these seasonal challenges.

It is analogous to Clan Games in that the prizes are distributed to the competitors individually rather than to the Clan as a whole. Therefore, each challenge in the game must be completed independently.

The description of the seasonal challenges for the month of October in Clash of Clans states:

"It's another new season stacked with amazing perks and rewards! Get the Spooky Queen Hero skin with this month's Gold Pass!"

The October season challenge has two tiers, the Free and Gold Pass tiers. Although the free tier is available to everyone, the Gold Pass tier is a premium version with many more benefits as well as an exclusive legendary hero skin.

Some restricted features, such as magic goods, hero skins, and enhanced seasonal chest storage, are only accessible to Gold Pass subscribers.

This Clash-O-Ween season... terrify your opponents with Spooky Queen!

The brand-new, exclusive Spooky Queen hero skin is part of the October Gold Pass, currently being offered in the game. Every month, the developers issue a fresh Gold Pass.

When Gold Pass subscribers hit the 2600 progress mark, they can unlock the limited-edition Spooky Queen hero skin as well as the brand-new Halloween skin collection. Shortly, upcoming Gold Passes and other shop promotions will reveal the Spooky Champion, Spooky King, and Spooky Warden.

Rewards for purchasing the October Gold Pass in Clash of Clans

New Queen skin is available in the Goldpass - the Spooky Queen.



New Queen skin is available in the Goldpass - the Spooky Queen.

As of now, the October season's Gold Pass is the only way to get the new hero skin because it can only be used during this season.

Between the commencement of the season's challenges and the final day of the season, players will be able to obtain it. If the season has less than 24 hours left, fans won't be able to purchase a Gold Pass for it.

Interested fans can use a card, net banking, coupon code, wallet, or any other method to make a ₹449 payment to buy the Gold Pass. Listed below are the many benefits of purchasing a Gold Pass for the October Season Challenge:

The season bank can hold an additional 25,000,000 of every kind of Elixir and Gold, in addition to 250000 Dark Elixir and magic items including spell books, hero potions, builder potions, ruins, etc.

A few other unique prizes include collector, builder, and trainer boosts, which help in speeding up their production rate.

A unique Royal Champion hero skin for Gold Pass members called "Spooky Queen".

The Clash of Clans Gold Pass is one of the best ways to obtain additional resources, Magic Items, skins, and other useful advantages in-game.

