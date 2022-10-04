October Seasonal Challenges Rewards, Hero Skins, and more in Clash of Clans

The developers of Clash of Clans continue to challenge players and provide enough rewards by publishing monthly season challenges. They can get new hero skins and extra resources like boosters, gems, gold, and magic items by finishing these monthly challenges.

By completing the October monthly season challenges, players can acquire exclusive awards, the Archer Queen hero skin, and extra in-game resources. Free and premium Gold Pass options are available for the October Season Challenge, which gives participants the chance to win several rewards.

Players attack other bases and defend their own in the online multiplayer strategy battle game, Clash of Clans, by employing troops, defensive constructions, and heroes. To upgrade their bases and troops, they must spend resources like elixir, gold, and dark elixir.

This article will explore October's seasonal challenges in Clash of Clans and its rewards.

October's Seasonal Challenges in Clash of Clans

Seasonal challenges in the game can be completed by players to upgrade their base and troops. Town Hall 7 or higher players are the only ones who may have access to the Season Challenges.

Similar to Clan Games, season challenges include rewards awarded to specific people rather than the clan as a whole. The following is a description of the October Season Challenges in Clash of Clans:

"It's another new season stacked with amazing perks and rewards! Get the Spooky Queen Hero skin with this month's Gold Pass!"

The October Season Challenge has two tiers: Free and Gold Pass. While the former is available to everyone, the latter is a premium version with many more benefits and a special hero skin. Some restricted features such as magic items, hero skins, and enhanced seasonal chest storage are only accessible to Gold Pass holders.

The October Season Challenge introduces the skin for the hero known as The Archer Queen.

This time, the creators unveiled the brand-new "Spooky Queen" hero skin, which depicts a Halloween-themed Archer Queen wielding an X-bow while wearing spooky makeup.

Spooky Queen is a brand-new themed skin that will soon be made available to other heroes, unlike prior skins. The following is the Spooky Queen hero skin's in-game description:

"This Season's exclusive hero skin is Spooky Queen! If you haven't unlocked Archer Queen yet the skin will be available for you to use when you do."

To obtain the skin and its unique effects, which cost 2600 points, all season challenges must be finished. By choosing and using it with the skin's effects, users can unlock the hero skin.

Rewards for completing the October month's seasonal challenges

Players who purchase the Gold Pass and earn 2600 challenge points will get access to special hero skins, magic items, extra resources, and other advantages. The benefits of completing the October Season Challenges in Clash of Clans are as follows:

A maximum season bank of 250000 Dark Elixir and 25000000 Gold and Elixir is available to players.

Gold Pass holders get several benefits, such as the option to donate one gem, a 20% training boost, a 20% hero boost, and many more.

Players can obtain more magic goods, such as magic books, potions, hammers, and more, by finishing the October Season Challenges.

Players receive the limited-edition Spooky Queen hero skin after earning 2600 points.

Participating in the October Season Challenges is one of the simplest methods to collect resources for the base and army improvements in Clash of Clans. Readers must complete these incentives by the end of the month in order to qualify.

