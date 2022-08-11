Pixel Warden in Clash of Clans: Information and more

The developers of Clash of Clans release a fresh batch of hero skins every month. One of these hero skins can be obtained as a Gold Pass reward in the Seasonal Challenge, while the rest are made available in the in-game shop.

Four new hero skins were released this August. Players can unlock The Party Champion, the newest Seasonal Challenge hero skin, by purchasing the Gold Pass and earning 2600 challenge points. Meanwhile, the three hero skins that can be bought via in-game offers are the Pixel Queen, Pixel Champion, and Pixel Warden.

In-game description and other details about Pixel Warden hero skin in Clash of Clans

Pixel Warden (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Pixel Warden is the latest hero skin to be made available in the in-game shop. It is based on 10 Years of Clash, the new environment in Clash of Clans.

The Pixel Warden hero skin's in-game description is as follows:

"Get ready for the ultimate Clashiversary celebration by sporting this Pixel Legendary Hero Skin! Go Retro For Clashiversary! After purchase, go to the Grand Warden Altar and click on Change Skin to select the Pixel Warden Skin."

The 10 Years of Clash scenery can only be purchased through the exclusive game store promotion. Once the shop promotion expires, the landscape won't be accessible.

iTzu @iTzuDL

Pixel Skin for each Champ and Clashiversary Scenery to celebrate the 10th anniversary

Use the code "iTzu" before you increase your collection.

#ClashofClans Happy Birthday @ClashofClans ! 🥳Pixel Skin for each Champ and Clashiversary Scenery to celebrate the 10th anniversaryUse the code "iTzu" before you increase your collection. Happy Birthday @ClashofClans! 🥳❤️Pixel Skin for each Champ and Clashiversary Scenery to celebrate the 10th anniversary 💯🔥Use the code "iTzu" before you increase your collection. ☺️🔥#ClashofClans https://t.co/0q4Hi1TOQc

To go along with the unique anniversary setting, players can purchase limited-edition hero skins for the Royal Champion, Archer Queen, and Grand Warden.

Players can easily complete the Pixel set as the Pixel Barbarian hero skin is predicted to appear as part of September's seasonal challenges. Other hero skin sets are released one at a time.

The Grand Warden is depicted in pixelated form on the limited-edition hero skin known as The Pixel Warden. He is seen wearing his typical purple outfit and holding a book and stick.

Unlock the Pixel Warden hero skin in Clash of Clans

Players should use real money to buy the Pixel Warden hero skin while it is still on sale in the store. Each hero skin costs INR 449.

Once purchased, players can employ the Pixel Warden hero skin's effects, models, and animations during multiplayer or clan war combat.

Listed below are the steps that players can follow to unlock the Pixel Warden hero skin in Clash of Clans:

The Pixel Warden hero skin is marketed in the Special Offers section of the in-game store.

Players must pay INR 449 to access the hero skin. They can pay with cards, net banking, mobile wallets, UPI, or other methods.

Players should click on the Grand Warden after paying and select Pixel Warden from the hero skin category. This will provide access to all skin-related animations, effects, and more.

The best way to complete the most recent hero skin set in Clash of Clans is to buy all the Pixel hero skins.

Players should buy the Pixel Warden hero skin before September 1, or else it will no longer be available for purchase.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh