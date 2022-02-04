"I hate my life": Twitch streamer PizzaPrincessG accidentally drops freshly baked pizza during livestream

Giuliana "PizzaPrincessG" was baking a pizza during her latest livestream when disaster struck. While taking a pizza out of the oven, she accidentally dropped it on the floor.

PizzaPrincessG is an Italian streamer best known for her pizza-making livestreams from her family's pizzeria. During her recent livestream on Twitch, Giuliana lost her grip on the pizza and dropped it on the floor.

As she rushed to pick it up, she burnt her hands on the over-fresh pizza. The unfortunate incident caused her to exclaim:

"I hate my life."

PizzaPrincessG drops a freshly baked pizza, proceeds to burn her hands while trying to save it

In a hilarious, yet unfortunate turn of events, Giuliana dropped her pizza as she was taking it out of the oven. Losing her grip on the pizza peel, the shovel-like equipment used to take pizza out of an oven, she unsuccessfully tried to balance the pizza onto its plate.

As the pizza began to slip off the surface, Giuliana rushed to stop it. As she tried to grab it, her hand went through the scalding pizza. The delicacy broke into two and fell on the floor as the streamer tried to jump out of its way.

Processing the incident, she looked at her viewers with regret. She then closed the oven and stood atop the fallen pizza, her hands interlocked, expressing a suppressed smile and a look of remorse. As she stood there, planning her next action, her Twitch chat expressed their shock at the sudden accident.

Giuliana then hilariously looked at her camera, showed her hands and exclaimed:

"Ow!"

She proceeded to pick up the broken-up pizza off the floor, onto a plate. As she stood back up and displayed the mess to her viewers, her disappointment was quite evident. Cursing her luck, she went off-stream with the pile.

"I hate my life."

Fans appreciate the hilarity of PizzaaPrincessG's pizza-dropping fiasco

It did not take long for the incident to be clipped and posted on Reddit's r/livestreamfails. Viewers on the site enjoyed the hilarious misfortune of Giuliana's pizza, calling it a real livestream fail.

While few expressed concern regarding the burns she incurred, others jokingly offered to eat the fallen pizza.

PizzaPrincessG also streams Animal Crossing, Sims 4, Pokémon and various Nintendo games. She often conducts her pizza-making streams from her family-owned pizzeria chain, called Cam’s Pizzeria, in upstate NY.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul