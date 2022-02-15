Players combine Crypto and Maggie to create Flamethrower trick in Apex Legends

Apex Legends players are always looking for a competitive edge to increase their odds in an online matchup. Players often create lethal combinations by discovering wombo combos and tricks. With the arrival of Season 12 of Apex Legends, it's obvious that players will get to see new and innovative combinations across servers.

A new trick combining Mad Maggie and Crypt allows players to convert the hacker's drone into a flying flamethrower. Although Mad Maggie is the newest addition to the roster of Legends, she is already causing havoc in the Outlands with her aggressive kit of abilities.

The new season of Apex Legends sees players come up with innovative tactics and combos

The community has already come up with combinations that make Mad Maggie’s kit more aggressive, including a trick that turns her ultimate into a fireball. Another unlikely combination that is becoming popular is one where Maggie and Crypto coordinate to turn the hacker's drone into a flying flamethrower.

This trick is similar to the Crypto and Rampart drone interaction, which was prevalent in Season 7. Players discovered that Maggie's Riot Drill Tactical can be attached to the drone. This combination was first showcased by u/MorrisKingYT on the Apex Legends subreddit.

According to the video, this trick makes for a hilarious and powerful combination, as players can chase and burn down opponents. Though Maggie's tactical may not deal a lot of damage, it becomes extremely potent when attached to the drone.

The trick may not make it into the meta of the game, but it will surely make for some hilarious clips and compilations. This trick is powerful, but it isn't as overpowered as Sheila's drone exploit. It is possibly just an unintended combo that Respawn may patch in the coming days of the game.

How will this mechanic affect the game?

Crypto received a huge buff in Season 12 and it is to safe to say that Crypto doesn't need such tricks to be an extremely powerful presence on the battlefield. The flying flamethrower is a cherry on top of his already intimidating kit in the current season of the game.

Regardless, players should be a little wary of flying flamethrowers in online matches until Respawn fixes this mechanic.

