How to play the "Infected Zombies" mini-game in Among Us with friends

The Among Us community has continuously found newer and better ways to make the game more interesting, and this time, it's zombies.

The infected mode mod has recently started doing rounds in the circuit, and it is one really interesting mode to play. This though, is difficult to play, when compared to a regular round of Among Us.

Zombies in Among Us

In a recent stream, Ssundee played the zombie version of Among Us with his friends. The impostor in the game starts out as a zombie. The player is seen to be green in color.

The fun part is the zombie does not need to kill anyone. All they have to do is touch a crewmate, and they get turned into zombies too. The impostor, who is also the alpha zombie, wins by converting all the crewmates into zombies.

Image Credits: InnerSloth Studios/ Ssundee

The rest of the crew is dressed up as police officers, and their job is to complete the tasks before the zombie touches them. To make things difficult for the zombie, the players have their vision reduced. That acts as an advantage for the crewmates because the lesser the zombie can see, the easier it is for the crewmates to avoid the zombie.

Image Credits: InnerSloth Studios/Ssundee

New methods of playing Among Us are creeping up as the days go by, and they tend to be very interesting. A few days ago, people were playing cops and robbers on Among Us, and there are people who play hide and seek in Among Us as well.

Overall, these new mods should probably give InnerSloth studios the ideas they need to make the game better and more fun to play than it already is.