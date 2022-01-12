"Playing with fire": Valkyrae shares her thoughts about the ongoing series of Twitch bans

Ever since Twitch banned Pokimane and Disguised Toast for flouting DMCA rules, many streamers have shared their take on the issue, and Valkyrae is the latest streamer to do so. However, the popular streamer believes her fellow streamers are openly flouting DMCA rules and trying to get banned on Twitch for attention.

She even made it clear that she believed that all streamers who were watching copyrighted shows on livestream had the ban coming anyway, so it was not very surprising.

"Listen, to be fair, at this point, my dude was playing with fire."

Valkyrae believes that streamers are openly flouting Twitch DMCA rules for attention

Twitch's top streamers have been openly flouting the platform's DMCA rules by streaming copyrighted shows and videos on their channels. While several streamers are taking part in this meta, Pokimane and Disguised Toast were the first streamers to have been banned for this.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Hot take: if you blatantly break DMCA or copyright rules on Twitch for hours on end you deserve more than a 48 hour suspension Hot take: if you blatantly break DMCA or copyright rules on Twitch for hours on end you deserve more than a 48 hour suspension

On the topic of Disguised Toast's Twitch ban, Valkyrae explained this trend. She believes that streamers are doing this simply because they rely on the fact that the ban they receive will be temporary, as has been the case with Pokimane and Disguised Toast.

"Everyone is playing with fire. I think everyone is doing it because they are gambling that it's a temporary ban. And when you're banned, it's a lot of exposure, a lot of attention when you get banned."

Furthermore, she explained how apart from the conversations sparked when a streamer gets banned, their return is also highly discussed.

"When you come back, it's even hyped when you come back to stream."

While Valkyrae gave her possible justification for the issue, she made it abundantly clear that she does not condone this open flouting of DMCA laws. However, on a more definitive note, the 100 Thieves co-owner seems to be sure that this arc of streamers watching shows on their livestream is finally coming to an end.

"Dang, I guess the watching shows arc is over, huh?"

