PlayStation: 3 Ways on How Sony Should treat PS4 after the launch of PS5

PS5 is right around the corner, no doubt about that.

It's just a matter of days before Sony takes the centre stage to reveal its next-generation powerful gaming console along with flaunting a wide variety of stunning first party exclusive titles which is going to blow the minds of people all across the globe, well at least that's what is expected right? Every 7 years such a time comes in the lives of every gamer.

Though like every console generation before, this time I'm ain't satisfied and ready for the next console. Why you may ask. It's because I haven't really seen the PS4 being used to its fullest potential yet, graphically speaking. Sure we got Red Dead Redemption 2 this year as well as God Of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn last year, but that's it.

The only few games that I believe really took the standard PS4 to its limit. Don't even get me started talking about PS4 PRO which seems to be the most underrated and underutilised console till date, along with Xbox One X.

All of these consoles have a lot of juice left, and the graphics we have seen thus far in 2018 have been stunning, and many people like me are satisfied with it. In fact, people are still buying PS4 and Xbox One X. So why would Sony as well Microsoft wanna lose their momentum going forward? Do they have to push the reset button every console cycle?

I believe no, especially this generation when the consoles are selling so well and new gamers are emerging every day.

Here Are 3 reasons why I think Sony should make the generation a cross-platform, i.e. supporting both the current gen and the coming gen of console with their games.

#1 Going forward with 102.49 Million Users

As of December 2018, 102.49 PS4 units have been sold. Why in the right mind would Sony want to lose all of its users suddenly by making exclusive first-party titles for the PS5?

The thing is, people who are into new techs will definitely buy the next PS5 regardless of whether they support the PS4 or not. But suddenly switching off their big budget AAA title for its wider audience would be a complete slap on the face, especially since many people entered into consoles this generation only.

What's interesting is that the graphical engines which most of the first party developers are using now which includes the Decima Engine from Guerrilla Games, the one used by Santa Monica Studio for the God Of War or the one Naughty Dog is using for it's upcoming The Last Of Us part 2 are brand new engines made from ground up for this generation only.

Why would they want to waste time making another when this one is already so advanced?

