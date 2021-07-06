PlayStation is restricting next-gen exclusive features for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut behind a paywall

PlayStation recently unveiled the Director’s Cut of Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima, which got players excited for the Iki Island DLC. However, joy soon turned to anger after discovering the paywall for the PlayStation 5 version.

Ghost of Tsushima takes players on an adventure through feudal Japan, following the story of Jin Sakai, a samurai. It was praised for the lively open world and the beautiful, unpredictable nature of side content.

The recently announced Director’s Cut builds upon the game by expanding the story to the island of Iki and its next-generation features. However, the confusing pricing has fans hesitant to jump back in.

Confusing pricing and paywall for next-gen features in Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut adds in new next-generation features such as dynamic 4K 60fps, haptic feedback, and 3D audio, along with a new expansion of Iki Islands. On its own, the Director’s Cut cost $59.99 for PlayStation 4 and $69.99 for PlayStation 5.

While Sony spearheaded an additional $10 for PlayStation 5 games at the start of the generation, the main issue raised concerns the price of the upgrade cost. The company is charging $19.99 to upgrade Ghost of Tsushima to the PlayStation 4 Director’s Cut and $29.99 for the PlayStation 5 Director’s Cut.

There is also an option to upgrade the PlayStation 4 version to a PlayStation 5 version for an additional $9.99.

Physical versions of #GhostOfTsushima Director's Cut are now available for pre-order from various retailers, including PlayStation Direct: https://t.co/MhUMFO2YKQ pic.twitter.com/pr5eFVUANu — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director's Cut Out 8/20! (@SuckerPunchProd) July 2, 2021

So, theoretically, players who brought Ghost of Tsushima have to pay $90 in total, $60 for the original price and $30 to upgrade to get the PlayStation 5 Director’s Cut.

Moreover, the only difference between a PS4 and PS5 version is the next-gen-exclusive features, blocked behind an additional $10 charge.

Fans responses are mixed about the pricing of Ghost of Tsushima

The Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut has gathered lots of buzz and high pre-order numbers, but fans have also been vocal about the pricing. While a specific section is happy to pay the extra pricing for how good the game is, another branch of fans are exclaiming that the pricing should have been fairer.

so I was really confused by the wording about Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut and couldn’t find it in the store last night so I bought the original. Now I’m reading that the upgrade will cost me $30 more but if I had found this version, I’d only pay $10 more?? — Brewmont (@tylerdumont) July 2, 2021

Hi there @SuckerPunchProd team, I loved Ghost of Tsushima and it's one of the best games I've played last year, and can't wait to play the Director's cut

But, I think with this whole paid upgrade thing, you caused some frustration to all of your fans, — Khalid (@RipvanwinkeI) July 2, 2021

I’m so confused on the upgrade system, I have the PS4 version, and I want to pre-order the PS5 Version but it’s $70? I want to upgrade to PS5 version yet I don’t see that as an option anywhere on the PS store. I thought you could just pay $30 to get the expansion and PS5 version. — WaturSlyd (@WaturSlyd) July 3, 2021

Ghost of Tsushima is a fantastic game, and the Director’s Cut is certainly lining up to be a great addition. However, the confusing pricing and the paywall will certainly tarnish Sucker Punch’s and PlayStation’s reputations.

Edited by Ravi Iyer