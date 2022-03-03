Playstige Interactive's Frightence: Release date, platforms, similarity to P.T., and more

Frightence is a brief yet powerful first-person horror experience announced by publisher and developer Playstige Interactive. It will become available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on March 9, Nintendo Switch on March 10, and PS4 on March 11, with backwards compatibility for PS5.

As per lore, Apartment #17 has been served with an eviction notice, and as the building's caretaker, it is the player’s responsibility to ensure that all apartments have been evacuated.

It sounds straightforward enough, but since this is a horror game, not everything is as it appears. After all, this is Apartment #17, which, according to the press release, is home to "creepy stories and unnerving urban legends."

First-person horror experience Frightence will be set in a haunted residential complex, similar to P.T.

The hallway of Frightence will most likely be familiar to Hideo Kojima fans, as it is the same hallway as the 2014's P.T., which took place in an endlessly-repeating hallway.

It's also the same hallway as in the Frightence's trailer (Image via GameZone/YouTube)

For example, in this game, the corridor is brighter and less cluttered (the dresser at the end of the hallway is covered in trash in P.T.) In addition, the paintings are unique, and the digital clock's digits are red rather than blue.

The game also has a lower camera position than P.T. Clearly, this corridor was created in the game and isn't stock footage for the video.

The game also has a lower camera position than P.T. (Image via Playstige Interactive/YouTube)

However, some elements, such as the wall color, dark wood flooring, the small part taken out of the hallway where the clock rests, the narrow window, and so on, are recognizable. It is clearly the same corridor.

The room in the foreground in P.T. would be the house's front door, however in Frightence, it's a lounge area with a leather chair and a television. One has to wonder if the developers took a lazy shortcut by missing the task of really building a unique corridor, or if it was meant to be a loving tribute to a Hideo Kojima masterwork that was never completed.

