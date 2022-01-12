"Please give questions": Tubbo holds an impromptu Q&A session, reveals his favorite subject, and more

Toby "Tubbo" Smith recently held a spurge-of-the-moment question and answer session on his Twitter account, revealing several facts about himself that interested fans.

The Minecraft content creator had been on the way to meet his friend and fellow streamer Thomas "TommyInnit" Simmons when he answered questions while waiting at the train station.

Tubbo @TubboTWO @ the train station please give questions for Q but also A @ the train station please give questions for Q but also A https://t.co/7DzTycVwa7

Tubbo answers questions about his favorite things and future plans

Today, fans were excited to hear Tubbo and TommyInnit supposedly meeting up. The two took pictures of themselves at the train station and in transit, seemingly having a good time.

While waiting at the train station for an unspecified amount of time, Smith asked his followers to send him questions that he could answer on the go. His fans happily obliged the request, sending him a plethora of unique ask-prompts.

When asked if he'd be interested in shaving his head to imitate fellow streamer Jack Manifold, Smith replied with the following:

In response to a question asking if he would be interested in rebuilding one of his Minecraft bases, particularly his origins base, Smith left hope for his viewers who were anticipating its comeback.

Tubbo @TubboTWO @formellohi Yeah but I have new idea @formellohi Yeah but I have new idea

According to him, a fan later asked what Smith felt was the meaning of life, to which the content creator had a relatively wholesome answer.

Through the question-and-answer session, fans were able to find out that the creator's favorite sauce was "ketchup," his favorite class in school was "media studies," and he interestingly preferred Costa over Starbucks. Costa is a British coffeehouse chain that holds locations across the United Kingdom.

One of Smith's most popular answers was in response to a follower who asked him his opinion on Americans. He replied with a simple answer, choosing not to elaborate his thoughts on the subject.

Tubbo assumed to have visited Dream in America

Smith visited the United States in November 2021, where he stayed until around the end of the month.

Tubbo @TubboLive I MADE IT TO AMERICA!!

I KEPT MY PROMISE!!!!! I MADE IT TO AMERICA!!I KEPT MY PROMISE!!!!! https://t.co/j5cI8VF6xh

He appeared on Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker's stream along with Austin "AustinShow" and Imane "Pokimane" Anys. However, people seemed to think he stopped elsewhere as well.

In response to a tweet by Smith announcing his arrival in the country, Arran "JustVurb" brought up a screenshot of Dream's house and zoomed into Smith's picture, theorizing that the younger one had visited the DreamSMP owner's house.

The theory, likely made in jest, was never confirmed.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar