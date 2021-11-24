“Nice to meet you!”: Minecraft streamer Tubbo’s meetup with Pokimane sends Twitter into frenzy

On November 21, popular Minecraft streamer Toby “Tubbo” Smith met with Imane “Pokimane” Anys, among many other streamers and content creators, at the CashApp event in Los Angeles. The event was live-streamed on Twitch, leaving thousands of viewers excited as their favorite streamers collaborated for CashApp’s $125000 Giveaway stream.

The live stream also included a round of QnA with popular Twitch streamers and YouTubers like Felix “xQc” Lengyel, Rajjpatel “AustinShow”, Ranboo, Ashley “BrookeAB” Bond, and Ericka "Boze" Bozeman.

Twitter melts as Minecraft YouTuber Tubbo meets Pokimane

The 17-year old Minecraft streamer had previously collaborated with Pokimane online on Minecraft. The two content creators were part of the same team during the popular Minecraft event, MC Championship, which included fellow Minecraft streamers and collaborators Will “Wilbur Soot” Gold and Thomas “TommyInnit” Simmons.

On the same day, Pokimane and Tubbo joined twitch streamers Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker and Rajjpatel “AustinShow” in a fun stream where they interacted with their chat and talked about various subjects like basketball and politics.

The meetup and QnA were trending on Twitter as the day went by. Since both Tubbo and Pokimane are widely followed personalities on Twitch and YouTube, fans of both communities were excited to see the pair meet for the first time in real life.

toby @ilycrunch why is tubbo w pokimane why is tubbo w pokimane https://t.co/Aenhykc6Ij

mocha ☕️ @commieinnit tubbo hanging out with hasan, pokimane, and austin is like the opposite of this image tubbo hanging out with hasan, pokimane, and austin is like the opposite of this image https://t.co/ZWIwPsN8cu

Joshoreilly @Joshore80019469 Tubbo is really talking to Pokimane right now like

"So you come here often?" Tubbo is really talking to Pokimane right now like"So you come here often?"

Joshoreilly @Joshore80019469 CHAD TUBBO OPENING A BOTTLE FOR POKIMANE

YOUR IN CHAD TUBBO OPENING A BOTTLE FOR POKIMANEYOUR IN

While many people were excited or surprised to see Tubbo and Pokimane meet, others were in splits as they saw Tubbo playing a remixed song of the popular video game "Among Us" as he met Pokimane and xQc.

cam 🎈 @camboo21 did tubbo just meet pokimane while playing an among us remix did tubbo just meet pokimane while playing an among us remix

bee @crimeboysz XQC AND POKIMANE WALKING INTO TUBBO PLAYING AMONG US FART MUSIC FULL VOLUME- please this is some sort of fever dream- XQC AND POKIMANE WALKING INTO TUBBO PLAYING AMONG US FART MUSIC FULL VOLUME- please this is some sort of fever dream-

lizzie @mydogcarverr POKIMANE WATCHING TUBBO PLAYING AN AMONG US FART REMIX IM GOING TO DIE POKIMANE WATCHING TUBBO PLAYING AN AMONG US FART REMIX IM GOING TO DIE

meja ! @joytubbo POKIMANE AND XQZ WALKING IN ON TUBBO PLAYING AN AMONG US FART REMIX ON THE SPEAKERS I CANT GO ON POKIMANE AND XQZ WALKING IN ON TUBBO PLAYING AN AMONG US FART REMIX ON THE SPEAKERS I CANT GO ON

The QnA session, hosted by AustinShow, involved the streamers asking each other questions and discussing various topics. Tubbo was asked what his favorite thing about being a streamer was. He replied with a wonderfully worded answer, saying that it was the "escapism" and the freedom to do what he wanted and what he loved, which motivated him to do what he does every day.

He also added that recently he had been excited about "the opportunities outside of streaming that streaming brings". Pokimane then made a great point about Tubbo's videos being an escape for other people just like him, which was appreciated by everyone watching, including Tubbo himself.

maddie @solanaswhoree

“that’s bernie sanders he created socialism”

: idk what socialism is

“that is so privileged of you”



out of all people i didn’t think poki would be the one to tell tubbo he’s privileged 😭 #TUBBO : who’s this guy?“that’s bernie sanders he created socialism” #TUBBO : idk what socialism is“that is so privileged of you”out of all people i didn’t think poki would be the one to tell tubbo he’s privileged 😭 #TUBBO: who’s this guy? “that’s bernie sanders he created socialism”#TUBBO: idk what socialism is “that is so privileged of you” out of all people i didn’t think poki would be the one to tell tubbo he’s privileged 😭 https://t.co/69v9sUPiYK

hannah @maybeiwasboring POKIMANE CALLED TUBBO PRIVILEGED TO HIS FACE FINALLY SOMEONE TOLD HIM POKIMANE CALLED TUBBO PRIVILEGED TO HIS FACE FINALLY SOMEONE TOLD HIM

#POPEE: 🐄 @C0WGENDER poki called tubbo privileged to his face WHO ELSE CHEERED poki called tubbo privileged to his face WHO ELSE CHEERED

#POPEE: 🐄 @C0WGENDER @BlankingOutHard tubbo said he doesn’t know who bernie sanders is or what he does and poki said it was rlly privileged of him to say that which is true honestly o_o @BlankingOutHard tubbo said he doesn’t know who bernie sanders is or what he does and poki said it was rlly privileged of him to say that which is true honestly o_o

Fans on Twitter also reacted to Pokiman calling Tubbo "privileged" during HasanAbi's twitch stream. The statement was in response to Tubbo asking what socialism was and who Bernie Sanders was, as HasanAbi, Pokimane, and Austin talked about United States senator Bernie Sanders. Many fans were in approval of the statement.

