“Nice to meet you!”: Minecraft streamer Tubbo’s meetup with Pokimane sends Twitter into frenzy

On November 21, popular Minecraft streamer Toby “Tubbo” Smith met with Imane “Pokimane” Anys, among many other streamers and content creators, at the CashApp event in Los Angeles. The event was live-streamed on Twitch, leaving thousands of viewers excited as their favorite streamers collaborated for CashApp’s $125000 Giveaway stream.
The live stream also included a round of QnA with popular Twitch streamers and YouTubers like Felix “xQc” Lengyel, Rajjpatel “AustinShow”, Ranboo, Ashley “BrookeAB” Bond, and Ericka "Boze" Bozeman.
Twitter melts as Minecraft YouTuber Tubbo meets Pokimane
The 17-year old Minecraft streamer had previously collaborated with Pokimane online on Minecraft. The two content creators were part of the same team during the popular Minecraft event, MC Championship, which included fellow Minecraft streamers and collaborators Will “Wilbur Soot” Gold and Thomas “TommyInnit” Simmons.
On the same day, Pokimane and Tubbo joined twitch streamers Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker and Rajjpatel “AustinShow” in a fun stream where they interacted with their chat and talked about various subjects like basketball and politics.
The meetup and QnA were trending on Twitter as the day went by. Since both Tubbo and Pokimane are widely followed personalities on Twitch and YouTube, fans of both communities were excited to see the pair meet for the first time in real life.
While many people were excited or surprised to see Tubbo and Pokimane meet, others were in splits as they saw Tubbo playing a remixed song of the popular video game "Among Us" as he met Pokimane and xQc.
The QnA session, hosted by AustinShow, involved the streamers asking each other questions and discussing various topics. Tubbo was asked what his favorite thing about being a streamer was. He replied with a wonderfully worded answer, saying that it was the "escapism" and the freedom to do what he wanted and what he loved, which motivated him to do what he does every day.
He also added that recently he had been excited about "the opportunities outside of streaming that streaming brings". Pokimane then made a great point about Tubbo's videos being an escape for other people just like him, which was appreciated by everyone watching, including Tubbo himself.
Fans on Twitter also reacted to Pokiman calling Tubbo "privileged" during HasanAbi's twitch stream. The statement was in response to Tubbo asking what socialism was and who Bernie Sanders was, as HasanAbi, Pokimane, and Austin talked about United States senator Bernie Sanders. Many fans were in approval of the statement.
