"Please don't sympathy donate": Corpse Husband shares heartfelt message about his years of illness

During a recent Among Us stream, Corpse Husband opened up about his struggle with multiple health issues and urged fans to not donate out of sympathy.

The 23-year old YouTuber recently had fans worried after revealing that he might have to quit streaming soon, owing to severe health complications.

His quitting statement did not entail a complete absence from social media, as he will still be making music. But he clearly stated that the rigors of streaming daily has taken a toll on his well-being.

Corpse Husband, in a recent stream, explained why he is not cut out for a full-time streaming schedule. This is mostly due to his numerous health complications that he suffers from, which include fibromyalgia, sleep apnea, and others.

However, before he delved into the details, he made a heartfelt plea to his fans.

"Please don't sympathy donate things. I'm simply retelling all the things that have happened to me in the last year that have prevented me...If you're donating or super chatting because you feel bad for me, please don't do that "

From struggling with a lack of insurance coverage to not finding the correct braces for his immobilized arms, Corpse Husband has had all manner of struggles in his short life.

He's also stated that he stays alone, which definitely doesn't make things any easier. He's also quick to remind his followers that their support motivates him to keep churning out content.

Despite his string of illnesses, Corpse Husband continues to persevere and win the backing of the internet. They can't get enough of his wholesome persona.