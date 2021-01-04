Corpse Husband explains why he may not be able to stream in the future

During one of Corpse Husband’s first streams of 2021, he explained the reasons why he may not be able to stream video games in the future.

Corpse Husband has recently been streaming the game Among Us once or twice every week. However, in the year 2021, he has streamed on all three days thus far, which is rare considering his overall habits.

During one of the recent streams, Corpse Husband was seen talking about how his medical conditions might not allow him to continue streaming games in the future. Corpse Husband was talking to one of his viewers on voice chat when he explained that his illnesses might simply not allow him to stream games consistently in the future.

Corpse Husband explains why he might not be able to stream video games consistently in the future

In the video that can be seen below, Corpse Husband can be seen telling his viewers how his medical ailments are a huge issue in him becoming a more regular streamer. Corpse Husband has multiple medical conditions apart from various anxiety issues that he says hold him back from streaming more regularly.

“I don’t know about the whole streaming thing, like, with my illnesses, like, sitting on my computer and being able to play so many games like, I don’t think I am physically capable, like in the future. I already stream like once or twice a week as it is, like I don’t know how, I am not capable.”

Advertisement

Corpse Husband went on to talk about the group of streamers he generally plays Among Us with. These include personalities such as Valkyrae, Pokimane and Sykkuno. While those streamers can easily stream a variety of games almost on a daily basis, Corpse Husband says that he is simply incapable of having such a regular streaming schedule.

“All these other people are able to play everyday and play different games and stream everyday but, I just literally couldn’t do that even if I wanted to.”

nerve pain and chronic illness symptoms badddddddddddd



can't go to physical therapy because I can't get covid



personal fuck u to people who aren't taking precautions or wearing masks



<3 <3 <3 <3 — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) June 28, 2020

Apart from GERD, Corpse Husband has chronic ailments related to his eye and other nerve related issues. He had recently talked about how part of his body goes numb when he play video games for long periods of time.

Twitter is very rough sometimes, lol. Takes a lotttt out of me mentally. I appreciate allllllllll of you, and your support means the world to me. See you tomorrow — CORPSE (@CORPSE_alt) November 24, 2020

Advertisement

Corpse Husband plays Among Us not just because of the company, but also due to the fact that he cannot really play any other game.

reminder to take care of myselffffffffffff and stop wrecking my body — CORPSE (@CORPSE_alt) November 23, 2020

Of course, his entire YouTube and musical career on Spotify revolves around his deep and distinguishable voice that has even been compared with some legendary bassists in the past. His voice is a result of his medical condition GERD - something that has allowed him to gain the worldwide fame that he now boasts.