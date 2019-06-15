×
PMCO 2019 India Regional Finals Day 2 Full Match Schedule

Tarun Sayal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
138   //    15 Jun 2019, 12:20 IST

PMCO India Finals
PMCO India Finals

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Indian Finals Day 1 is over and all the team tried their best to gain as much as points as they can to remain on top of the leaderboard. The competition was very tough as TOP 16 teams of India were each other in PUBG Mobile LAN Tournament. However, during the tournament, Match 1 and Match 3 were restarted again as they found some technical issues in which players were unable to move from their place.

On June 15th, again these 16 teams will face each other and will try their best to bring their team on the top of the leaderboard. Till now, fierce competition is running between Team Soul and Team IND, as they are locked in the points table with 147 each. So without wasting any time let's have a look at day 2 match schedule of PMCO India Finals.

Match Schedule of PMCO India Finals Day 2:


  • Game 1 (Sanhok)
  • Game 2 (Vikendi)
  • Game 3 (Erangel)
  • Game 4 (Miramar)
  • Game 5 (Sanhok)
  • Game 6 (Erangel)

So here is the match schedule of Today's PMCO Finals. Till now the mode is not confirmed that whether it is going to be played in TPP Mode or FPP Mode. No matter which mode will be played today, The game is going to be very exciting. Also, take a look at the Top 5 teams of Day 1.

Top 5 Teams of PMCO India Finals Day 1:

#1 Team Soul with 147 points

#2 Team IND with 147 points

#3 Indian Tigers with 120 points

#4 Entity Gaming with 114 points

#5 GodLike with 95 points

Also read: Where and How to Watch PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 India Finals?

The PMCO is held as an international level Esports tournament. So the best teams of the world are going to witness the thrillest gameplay ever in the history of PMCO Finals 2019 in Berlin.

PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Sets a New World Record, Gained Over 400 Million Downloads and Becomes the Highest Revenue Earning Mobile Game

Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019
