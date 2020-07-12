PMCO 2020: PUBG Mobile Club Open registration end date

The registrations for the PMCO 2020 Fall Split will end today i.e. 12th July. The qualifier will begin on 17th of July and end on 27th.

All players must fufilll the requirements laid down by the organisers.

PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2020 Fall Split registration is going on right now. The announcement for the registration of PMCO 2020 Spring Split was made by James Jinho Yang, Director, PUBG Mobile Global eSports, in the live stream of PMPL Finals. In the same stream, the announcement for PMWL was also made.

The registration for the tournament has begun long back and is about to close. The last date of the team is today, i.e. 12th June.

Teams will not be able to register after today. So, those who have not registered as yet should not wait till the end of the day. According to the official website, the qualifiers will begin on the 17th of July and will conclude on 27th July.

Players have to fulfill all the requirements that are laid down by the organizers of the tournament. Some of the key requirements for the registrations are:

Age - The players should be at least 16 years old.

Nationality - 3 players must be from the same region in order to participate in the PMCO of the particular region.

Rank – All the players participating must be ranked Platinum or above.

Roster – The teams must have four players and can have one substitute player.

You can read all the requirements on the registration page of the tournament.

Registration process

Players can still register for the tournament. All they have to do is visit the official website and fill in necessary details about the teams and the players.

