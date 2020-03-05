PMCO Germany Group Stage Day 1 results and overall standings

Overall Standings

The first day of the PMCO Germany Group Stage 2020 is over, and all the matches were breathtaking. The group stage of Germany is being conducted separately this year and a total of 32 qualified teams from Germany are competing in this online PUBG Mobile event.

Group A and Group B (total 16 teams) battled it out on the first day of the Germany group stage. A total of 4 matches were played on the first day, and after Day 1, SYRIAN ESPORTS topped the leaderboard with one chicken dinner and 84 points. ULTIMANECAT and SEVENSTARS followed them with 51 and 46 points, respectively.

Here are the overall standings after the first day of the PMCO Germany Group Stage 2020.

PMCO Germany Group Stage Day 1 Overall Standings

#1 SYRIAN ESPORTS- 84 points

#2 ULTIMANECAT- 51 points

#3 SEVENSTARS- 46 points

#4 GHOULSWELLKNOWN- 44 points

#5 AWK GAMING- 44 points

#6 TEAM ILLUMIN8- 42 points

#7 RIG- 36 points

#8 RESURGENT- 33 points

#9 COMEGETSOME- 29 points

#10 NO PROBLEM- 26 points

#11 BLUEZONE- 26 points

#12 BBXESPORTS- 21 points

#13 SILENCE GAMING- 20 points

#14 NO RAGE- 19 points

#15 RIGGED- 16 points

#16 REVENGESQUAD- 10 points

The Germany group stage will go on for six days and the PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.