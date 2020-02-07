PMCO South Asia Group Stage Day 1 results and overall standings; A1 eSports at #1 Spot

PMCO Spring Split South Asia 2020

The first day of the PMCO South Asia Group Stage 2020 is over, and all the matches were breathtaking. A total of 32 qualified teams from Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and the Maldives are competing in this online PUBG Mobile event. The Group Stage of India is being conducted separately this year, and the first day for the same has also concluded.

Group A and Group B (total 16 teams) battled on the first day of the South Asia Group Stage. A total of 4 matches were played on the first day, and after Day 1, A1 eSports topped the leader board with two chicken dinners and 87 points. Nepali Ho Ni and Elementrix followed them with 76 and 52 points, respectively, with one chicken dinner each.

Here are the overall standings after the first day of the PMCO South Asia Group Stage 2020.

PMCO South Asia Day 1 Overall Standings

#1 A1 eSports- 87 points(25 kills)

#2 Nepali Ho Ni- 76 points(33 kills)

#3 Elementrix- 52 points(15 kills)

#4 JyanMaara- 40 points(10 kills)

#5 TEAM PYRO- 37 points(16 kills)

#6 SOLTISQUAD- 32 point(13 kills)

#7 Team HYPE- 29 points(14 kills)

#8 1971Gladiatr- 29 points(9 kills)

#9 BB ByeBye- 25 points(13 kills)

#10 PNGaming- 25 points(10 kills)

#11 KTM RAGE- 24 points(13 kills)

#12 TEAM SBA- 23 points(6 kills)

#13 VIBES- 22 points(8 kills)

#14 KS AXE- 20 points(5 kills)

#15 WGxNoRules- 19 points(6 kills)

#16 JAZEERA- 17 points(5 kills)

The South Asia Group Stage will go on for six days and the PUBG fans can catch the live action at the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. Click Here for the complete highlights of India and South Asia Group Stage Day 1.