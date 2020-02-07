PMCO India Group Stage Day 1 results and overall standings; Orange Rock at #1 Spot

PMCO Spring Split India 2020

The first day of the PMCO India Group Stage 2020 is over, and all the matches were breathtaking. The Group Stage of India is being conducted separately this year and a total of 32 qualified teams from India are competing in this online PUBG Mobile event.

Group A and Group B (total 16 teams) battled it out on the first day of the India Group Stage. A total of 4 matches were played on the first day, and after Day 1, Orange Rock topped the leader-board with one chicken dinner and 53 points. AimGaming and Revenge ESPT followed them with 53 and 51 points, respectively.

Here are the overall standings after the first day of the PMCO India Group Stage 2020.

PMCO India Day 1 Overall Standings

#1 Orange Rock- 87 points(25 kills)

#2 AimGaming- 76 points(33 kills)

#3 Revenge ESPT- 52 points(15 kills)

#4 TeamGenocide- 40 points(10 kills)

#5 Initiative- 37 points(16 kills)

#6 JSLX- 32 point(13 kills)

#7 UMERXN- 29 points(14 kills)

#8 TeamElves- 29 points(9 kills)

#9 Celtz- 36 points(16 kills)

#10 Marcos Gaming- 36 points(14 kills)

#11 TeamTamilas- 27 points(9 kills)

#12 FullPWR- 27 points(9 kills)

#13 RIP Squad- 25 points(12 kills)

#14 7SeasEsports- 21 points(10 kills)

#15 Team iNSANE- 21 points(10 kills)

#16 ORB Elites- 13 points(7 kills)

The India Group Stage will go on for six days and the PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.