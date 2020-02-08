PMCO India 2020 Day 2 results and overall standings; Mayhem hold #1 Spot

PMCO Spring Split India 2020

The second day of PMCO India 2020 Group Stage is also over and the teams Group C and Group D (total 16 teams) battled it out on the second day of the Group Stage. The Group Stage of India is being conducted separately this year and a total of 32 qualified teams from India are competing in this online PUBG Mobile event.

A total of 4 matches were played on the second day, and after Day 2, Mayhem topped the leaderboard with three chicken dinners and 110 points. Fnatic and ELMTesports followed them with 61 and 58 points, respectively.

Here are the overall standings after the first day of the PMCO India Group Stage 2020.

PMCO India 2020 Day 2 Overall Standings

#1 Mayhem- 110 points(42 kills)

#2 Fnatic- 61 points(27 kills)

#3 ELMTesports- 58 points(23 kills)

#4 Icky Mafia- 54 points(18 kills)

#5 Orange Rock- 53 points(21 kills)

#6 AiMGaming- 53 point(17 kills)

#7 vsgCRAWLERS- 51 points(25 kills)

#8 Revenge eSpt- 51 points(15 kills)

#9 TeamGenocide- 46 points(20 kills)

#10 INITIATIVE- 40 points(17 kills)

#11 JSLx- 40 points(16 kills)

#12 UMExRxN- 37 points(15 kills)

#13 TeamElves- 37 points(14 kills)

#14 Celtz- 36 points(16 kills)

#15 MegaStars- 36 points(15 kills)

#16 Marcos Gaming- 36 points(14 kills)

PMCO India Day 2 Standings

Top Fraggers PMCO India Day 2

Shadow from Mayhem was the overall MVP of the second day with 17 kills. The India Group Stage will go on for six days and the PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. Click Here for the complete highlights of India and South Asia Group Stage Day 2.