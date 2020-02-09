PMCO India 2020 Day 3 results and overall standings; Orange Rock holds #1 Spot

PMCO Spring Split India 2020

The third day of the PMCO India 2020 Group Stage is over, and the teams Group A and Group D (total 16 teams) battled it out on the third day of the Group Stage. The Group Stage of India is being conducted separately this year, and a total of 32 qualified teams from India are competing in this online PUBG Mobile event.

A total of 4 matches were played on the third day, and after Day 3, Orange Rock topped the leaderboard with three chicken dinners and 134 points. Fnatic and Mayhem followed them with 119 and 110 points, respectively.

Here are the overall standings after the third day of the PMCO India Group Stage 2020.

PMCO India 2020 Day 3 Overall Standings

#1 ORANGE ROCK- 134 points(47 kills)

#2 Fnatic- 119 points(47 kills)

#3 Mayhem- 110 points(42 kills)

#4 Aztecs ESP- 105 points(47 kills)

#5 GODLIKE- 78 points(32 kills)

#6 Celtz- 77 point(34 kills)

#7 JSLx- 68 points(31 kills)

#8 Team FOURIER- 64 points(25 kills)

#9 AiMGaming- 61 points(19 kills)

#10 Marcos Gaming- 59 points(24 kills)

#11 TEAMMINUS40- 58 points(32 kills)

#12 ELMTesports- 58 points(23 kills)

#13 teamINTENSE- 56 points(26 kills)

#14 TeamElves- 54 points(19 kills)

#15 Icky Mafia- 54 points(18 kills)

#16 vsgCRAWLERS- 51 points(25 kills)

PMCO India Day 3 Standings

The India Group Stage will go on for six days and the PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

