PMCO South Asia 2020 Day 3 results and overall standings; Elementrix at #1 spot

PMCO Spring Split South Asia 2020

The second day of the PMCO South Asia 2020 Group Stage is over and the teams Group A and Group D (total 16 teams) battled it out on the second day of the Group Stage. The Group Stage of India is being conducted separately this year and a total of 32 qualified teams from Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and the Maldives are competing in this online PUBG Mobile event.

A total of 4 matches were played on the second day, and after Day 3, Elementrix topped the leader-board with two chicken dinners and 112 points. PNGaming and Wolves Den followed them with 101 and 94 points, respectively.

Here are the overall standings after the third day of the PMCO South Asia Group Stage 2020.

PMCO South Asia 2020 Day 3 Overall Standings

#1 Elementrix- 112 points(39 kills)

#2 PNGaming- 101 points(40 kills)

#3 Wolves Den- 94 points(41 kills)

#4 RisingNepalx- 90 points(33 kills)

#5 A1 eSports- 87 points(25 kills)

#6 INES- 80 point(34 kills)

#7 UltimateBang- 78 points(25 kills)

#8 Nepali Ho Ni- 76 points(33 kills)

#9 Team PYRO- 74 points(27 kills)

#10 Team Xtreme- 69 points(25 kills)

#11 VIBES- 69 points(24 kills)

#12 JyanMaara- 64 points(15 kills)

#13 Damn Classy- 63 points(27 kills)

#14 BB ByeBye- 58 points(32 kills)

#15 r3D DEVILS- 57 points(24 kills)

#16 Team HYPE- 55 points(35 kills)

PMCO South Asia Day 3 Standings

The South Asia Group Stage will go on for six days and the PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

