PMCO India 2020 Day 4 results and overall standings; Orange Rock holding the #1 Spot

The fifth day of the PMCO India 2020 Group Stage is over, and the teams in Group A and Group C (total 16 teams) battled it out on the fifth day of the Group Stage. The group stages for teams from India are being conducted separately this year, and a total of 32 qualified teams from India are competing in this online PUBG Mobile event.

A total of 4 matches were played on the fifth day, and after Day 4, Orange Rock topped the leaderboard with four chicken dinners and 199 points. Mayhem and ELMT Esports followed them with 184 and 155 points, respectively.

Here are the overall standings after the fifth day of the PMCO India Group Stage 2020.

PMCO India 2020 Day 5 Overall Standings

#1 Orange Rock- 199 points

#2 Mayhem- 184 points

#3 ELMT Esports - 155 points

#4 VSG Crawlers- 140 points

#5 Fnatic- 119 points

#6 AiM Gaming- 115 point

#7 7Seas Esports- 112 points

#8 Mega Stars- 106 points

#9 CELTZ- 105 points

#10 Aztecs ESP- 105 points

#11 Icky Mafia- 105 points

#12 Team Tamilas- 97 points

#13 Mracos Gaming- 91 points

#14 JSLx- 83 points

#15 Team Elves- 80 points

#16 Team Ecstasy- 79 points

The India Group Stage will go on for six days and the PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.