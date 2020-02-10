PMCO India 2020 Day 4 results and overall standings; Mayhem hold #1 Spot

PMCO Spring Split India 2020

The third day of the PMCO India 2020 Group Stage is over, and the teams Group B and Group C (total 16 teams) battled it out on the third day of the Group Stage. The group stages for teams from India is being conducted separately this year, and a total of 32 qualified teams from India are competing in this online PUBG Mobile event.

Also Read: PMCO South Asia 2020 Day 3 results and overall standings; Elementrix at #1 Spot

A total of 4 matches were played on the fourth day, and after Day 4, Mayhem topped the leaderboard with four chicken dinners and 167 points. Orange Rock and Fnatic followed them with 134 and 119 points, respectively.

Here are the overall standings after the fourth day of the PMCO India Group Stage 2020.

PMCO India 2020 Day 4 Overall Standings

#1 Mayhem- 167 points

#2 Orange Rock- 134 points

#3 Fnatic - 119 points

#4 ELMT Esports- 110 points

#5 VSG Crawlers- 108 points

Advertisement

#6 AZTEC ESP- 105 point

#7 Team Tamillas- 97 points

#8 Icky Mafia- 84 points

#9 GOD Like- 78 points

#10 Celtz- 77 points

#11 TEAM iNSANE- 74 points

#12 Revenge Espt- 72 points

#13 JSLx- 68 points

#14 UMXRXM- 66 points

#15 Team Fourier- 64 points

#16 Initiative- 61 points

The India Group Stage will go on for six days and the PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

Click here for the complete highlights of India and South Asia Group Stage Day 4.