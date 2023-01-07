PMGC 2022 Grand Finals Day 2: Overall standings, match-wise overview, and more

INCO Gaming has dethroned Alpha 7 to acquire the top spot at the end of PMGC 2022 Grand Finals Day 2. The squad has collected a total of 125 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners in 12 matches.

S2G Esports displayed praiseworthy gameplay as they climbed up to the second spot with 123 points, while Alpha 7 slipped to the third position. DRS Gaming maintained their momentum and stood in fourth place with 102 points, followed by Nova Esports. T2K, and Four Angry Men. Those last two teams here have not won a single Chicken Dinner in their 12 matches.

PMGC Grand Finals Day 2 match-wise highlights

Top eight squads after PMGC Grand Finals Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 7 - Erangel

INCO's Nenebete won 1v2 fights against Nova Esports to set up his team's victory in the first match of Day 2. The Brazilian squad came first in the overall table after collecting 21 points in this game. Chinese sides 4AM, Nova, and Wolves accumulated 18, 16, and 15 points, respectively.

Match 8 - Miramar

Nova Esports, the defending champions, grabbed their first win with nine kills in the PMGC Finals' eighth match. The first two games of Day 2 went quite well for them, and they jumped to fourth position in the total rankings when this one ended. Moreover, this match saw stunning performances from Turkey's S2G who came second with huge 17 kills.

GodLike Stalwart finished 10th after PMGC Finals Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 9 - Sanhok

Indonesian team Alter Ego, who witnessed large public support at the venue, came out on top and earned their first Chicken Dinner with 11 frags. This helped them move up from the bottom spot. Fire Flux and DRS Gaming got 19 and 13 points in this game, respectively.

Match 10 - Erangel

It was a mind-boggling battle between DRS and INCO Gaming in the last circle, but the Nepali squad showed their skills and achieved a 10-kill win. IHC, T2K, and 4 AM scored 15, 14, and 12 points, respectively.

Match 11 - Miramar

S2G Gaming managed to edge out Alpha 7 to clinch the 11th game with nine finishes. Wolves played aggressively and picked up 19 points, including 11 eliminations. INCO and T2K failed to earn any points in this game.

Match 12 - Erangel

Fans witnessed a dramatic end to Day 2 as Buriram United took advantage of the situation when two squads — GodLike Stalwart and 4AM — were fighting each other and clinched the Chicken Dinner with 12 eliminations.

