PMGC 2022 League Group Green updated points table, schedule for Day 3, and more

PUBG Mobile pundits and critics tagged Group Green as the 'Group of Death' in the PMGC 2022 League phase when the fixtures were announced. The three matchdays witnessed 18 thrillingly intense matchups as the world's best teams collided.

The race to the Grand Finals of PMGC 2022 will conclude tonight for the Group Green teams. Fans can tune into the official YouTube, Tik Tok, Facebook, and Twitch channels of PUBG Mobile Esports to watch the live action.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022: Match results and updated points table (League Day 3 - Group Green)

Day 3, also known as the Day of Chaos, witnessed the points table constantly changing as all teams were closely placed. While teams like Fire Flux Esports, GodLike Stalwart and INCO Gaming had great outings. Pittsburgh Knights and EVOS Reborn had difficulty collecting points from the matchups.

The winners of the six matchups (together with their respective kill tally) are as follows:

Match 7 - Erangel - POWR Esport (19 kills)

Match 8 - Miramar - Alpha 7 Esports (17 kills)

Match 9 - Sanhok - Vampire Esports (13 kills)

Match 10 - Erangel - GodLike Stalwart (14 kills)

Match 11 - Miramar - Fire Flux Esports (14 kills)

Match 12 - Erangel - Fire Flux Esports (4 kills)

Here's where the 16 teams in Group Green are positioned after the conclusion of Day 3:

HVVP (209 points, along with one chicken dinner) Fire Flux Esports (191 points, along with one chicken dinners) GodLike Stalwart (189 points, along with three chicken dinners) Vampire Esports (180 points, along with two chicken dinners) Bacon Time (178 points, along with three chicken dinners) Damwon Gaming (156 points, along with one chicken dinners) Alpha 7 Esports (154 points, along with two chicken dinners) Nova Esports (154 points, along with two chicken dinners) POWR Esport (135 points, along with two chicken dinners) Skylightz Gaming (124 points) Evos Reborn (102 points) INCO Gaming (90 points) One Million Esports (87 points) Donuts USG (80 points) Yoodo Alliance (79 points) Pittsburgh Knights (75 points)

With three points separating the teams placed between second and fifth, things will get heated up on Day 4. It also remains to be seen if the defending PMGC champions, Nova Esports, can show their prowess and finish in the top 3.

Schedule and match timings of PMGC 2022 League Stage: Group Green Day 4

Following the conclusion of the three matchdays, the Group Green teams are perfectly poised for an excellent finish and will try to outperform each other in their last six matches on Day 4 of the PMGC 2022 League.

Here's an overview of the matchups scheduled for Day 4:

Match 19 - Erangel

Match 20 - Miramar

Match 21 - Sanhok

Match 22 - Erangel

Match 23 - Miramar

Match 24 - Erangel

The final day matches will begin at 10:45 am (UTC+0)/4:15 pm IST.

With today being the last matchday, fans across the globe will be rooting for their respective favorite teams. It remains to be seen which three teams from Group Green will join Influence Rage Chemin Esports, S2G Esports, and Buriram United from Group Red in the Grand Finals of PMGC 2022.

