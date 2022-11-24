PMGC 2022 League Group Yellow favored drop locations, map order, and more

Following the massive success of the PMGC 2022 League Group Red and Group Green matches, the league phase is set to host Day 1 matches for Group Yellow starting today, November 24. All eyes will be on the top 16 Group Yellow teams from around the globe, competing in 24 matches scheduled to be played between November 24 and November 27.

The program will be livestreamed on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and TikTok channels in multiple languages.

What are the favored drop locations of the 16 participating teams in the PMGC 2022 Group Green League phase?

Several critics have discussed how drop locations can massively affect the 16 PUBG Mobile teams. While there will be drop clashes on all maps, IGLs will be on their toes to make rotations into the safe zone.

Here's an overview of the drop locations following the initial two days of practice matches for the PMGC 2022 Group Green League phase.

1) Erangel

North Georgopool City - 4AM Georgopol container - Faze Clan South Georgopol City and Hospital split - Drop clash between IHC Esports and Vivo Keyd Gatka split - Furious Gaming Primorsk - Game Lord Sosnovka Military Base - Drop clash between 4AM and Vivo Keyd (if the plane is south-shifted) Farm split - DS Gaming Shelter - Furious Gaming Yasnaya Polyana - Drop clash between TEM Entertainment and Beşiktaş Esports School apartments and main School building - Team Falcons Rozhok - Geekay Esports Water City - REJECT Severny - Trained to Kill Pochinki - D'Xavier Mylta - Genesis Dogma GIDS Ferry Pier and SIx Houses split - Geek Fam

2) Miramar

Hacienda del Patron - Team Falcons San Martin - Game Lord Pecado - Drop clash between Geekay Esports and Faze Clan El Azahar - Drop clash between Beşiktaş Esports and IHC Esports (if the plane is east-shifted) Cruz del Valle - Geek Fam Los Leones - Drop clash between TEM Entertainment and REJECT Puerto Paraiso - Furious Gaming Chumacera - DS Gaming Monte Nuevo - Drop clash between Genesis Dogma GIDS and IHC Esports (if the plane is west-shifted) Impala - 4AM (if the plane is east-shifted) Minas Generales - Trained to Kill Power Grid - Vivo Keyd El Pozo - D'Xavier

3) Sanhok

Bootcamp - Drop clash between Beşiktaş Esports and Faze Clan Paradise Resort - DS Gaming Pai Nan - Drop clash between Geekay Esports and IHC Esports Ruins - Drop clash between Team Falcons and Geek Fam Quarry - Furious Gaming Camp Alpha split - Vivo Keyd Camp Bravo - 4AM Camp Charlie - TEM Entertainment Mongnai Split - Trained to Kill Ha Tinh - Six Two Eight Khao - Game Lord Cave - Furious Gaming Western Hill split - REJECT

PMGC 2022 League Group Yellow map order

A total of four PMGC matchdays will be played, and every matchday will host six matches played on the maps of Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

The live program will begin at 10:45 am (UTC+0)/4:15 pm IST.

Like Group Green and Group Red, the top three teams from Group Yellow will directly reach the Grand Finals of PMGC 2022. The sides ranked fourth to eleventh will head over to the Survival Stage of the prestigious competition.

Poll : 0 votes